CTRL Cosmetics Miami and New York Based Designer Launches A Unique Unisex Skincare Brand

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York and Miami-based designer Nina L. Steinberg, along with her husband and business partner Alan H. Steinberg have announced the launch of CTRL Cosmetics, their highly anticipated, unique, unisex skincare brand. The Steinberg's new collection re-defines "luxury for the minimalist in all of us" and is now available online at www.ctrlcosmetics.com. The brand will launch with retailers and the press at the Independent Beauty Expo in New York City, August 21-22, 2019.

The Founders are thrilled to introduce consumers to their collection of high-performance skincare created for everyone who has ever wanted products that catered to "skin" not gender. "We've formulated all of our products using carefully sourced botanicals and naturally derived extracts that hydrate, smooth and nourish your skin with vital antioxidants. It's about your skin - we take that seriously!"

Nina Steinberg relied on her same trusted design sense that has proved successful in other mediums to drive her vision for skincare. She notes:

"As a designer, and being one for so many years, I've learned that I'm not one to stick to just one brand or look.

I am always looking for something different. As in my designs, I like various concepts that work well together.

I'm the type of person who is eclectic in design, but also LOVE that elegant look and feel, yet being very much in the present, looking towards the future, but forever timeless."

The Steinberg's teamed up with widely respected and forward-thinking cosmetic scientists to test how Nina's vision of gender free, naturally derived, luxurious and sensory enhancing skincare could be translated into a perfectly formulated 5-piece launch collection. The resulting products needed to satisfy the Steinberg's performance standards and appeal to the demanding, minimalist consumer with no time to waste on multi-step regimens that often disappoint. Nina describes what motivated her research:

"Over the years I've tried so many well-known brands and have yet to achieve the results I've been looking for. So, with that idea in mind, I decided that I would do research into what would be most beneficial for my skin, as well as for others, including MEN!

For so many years, R&D was done with the Woman in mind. Did anyone ever think of MEN'S skin? Their skin is just as important! Skin is just that, Skin!

Our face is like a Canvas! We all want to look our best. Having that clean, polished, hydrated and moisturized look. That healthy bright glow!"

Within the 5-product launch collection, Lasting Hydration is a "hero" super serum made with the purest water-soluble forms of high and low molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid that increases hydration to smooth and plump the skin for a flawless look. Nina and Alan are clear: "This is our secret weapon for dull, stressed and dehydrated skin - make it yours!" The breakthrough formula delivers astonishing results as an oil-free moisturizer, serum or overnight hydration booster. The price point is $135. The full collection also includes Daily Refresh Cleansing Gel, at $34. The luxurious formula relies on Rose Hip Seed Extract, Geranium Flower and Seaweed Extract for its revitalizing, antioxidant benefits. Paradise Smooth Moisturizing Gel, priced at $78, is infused with Snow Algae, Cloudberry and Caffeine to boost radiance and fight environmental stressors. Rejuvenation Facial Polish, priced at $52 combines the intense hydration that Honey provides with the outstanding skin polishing benefits of Amber. And Replenish Beautifying Oil priced at $72 is a "super omega" blend of Oils including Amaranth, Grapeseed, Squalane, Argan and Coconut that is quickly absorbed as a daily moisturizer or overnight smoothing treatment.

