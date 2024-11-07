cTRL Therapeutics to Present Promising New Data on Circulating Tumor-Reactive Lymphocytes (cTRLs) at SITC Annual Meeting 2024

Two key poster presentations to highlight cTRLs as a novel cell type well-equipped to overcome the challenges of traditional cell therapies in solid tumors, like colorectal cancer and melanoma

cTRL's IsoQore™ platform enables the isolation of cTRLs directly from blood, bypassing the need for surgery and offering a superior, high-quality cell therapy starting material

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- cTRL Therapeutics, a biotechnology company advancing next-generation cell therapies for solid tumors, will present new data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place November 6-10 in Houston, TX. The company will showcase two poster presentations that underscore the therapeutic potential of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs), enabled by the company's proprietary IsoQore™ cell isolation platform.

"We are excited to present data that demonstrate the robust tumor reactivity and therapeutic potential of cTRLs in patients with limited treatment options," said Ruben Rodriguez, PhD, Head of Research at cTRL Therapeutics. "These findings highlight the potential of our IsoQore™ platform to unlock the therapeutic use of cTRLs, previously thought to be impossible, offering a new way forward for patients with solid tumors."

Poster Presentations:

Abstract 401 : Anti-tumor activity of circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) isolated from checkpoint-refractory melanoma patients that failed TIL manufacturing . This poster will present data on cTRLs isolated from melanoma patients who had failed conventional TIL manufacturing. The results demonstrate strong tumor reactivity in cTRLs, with higher frequency of tumor-reactive TCR repertoire compared to TILs, providing a more potent anti-tumor response. The data underscore the potential of cTRLs as a simpler and more effective alternative to traditional cell therapy approaches like TIL therapy. Poster Presentation: Friday, Nov. 8





: . Abstract 400 : Circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) isolated from colorectal cancer (CRC) patients are reactive against autologous tumors and show less exhaustion than tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) . This presentation highlights the potential of cTRLs isolated from CRC patients to outperform TILs. The data show that cTRLs exhibit lower levels of exhaustion markers (PD-1, CD39) and higher expression of memory/activation markers (CD27, CD28) and improved functionality and tumor reactivity compared to paired TILs. These findings position cTRLs as a promising new polyclonal T-cell therapy, eliminating the need for surgical tumor resection and expanding patient eligibility. Poster Presentation: Saturday, Nov. 9

: .

"These data highlight the strong potential of cTRLs as a next-generation approach in cell therapy," said Derrell Porter, M.D., CEO of CTRL Therapeutics. "With a non-invasive blood draw instead of surgical resection, and superior cell fitness compared to traditional cell therapies, cTRLs could offer patients a more accessible, scalable, and effective treatment option. We look forward to sharing these findings with the scientific community at SITC."

cTRL Therapeutics continues to advance its proprietary IsoQore™ platform, which isolates and expands high-quality cTRLs from peripheral blood, paving the way for a new era of cell therapies that address key limitations of current modalities.

About cTRL Therapeutics

cTRL Therapeutics is redefining cell therapy for solid tumors through its proprietary IsoQore™ platform, which isolates and expands circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) from peripheral blood. The company's lead product, cTRL-001, offers a safer, scalable solution for a broad range of solid tumors. For more information about cTRL Therapeutics and its pipeline, please visit www.ctrl-tx.com.

Media Contact

Marites Coulter, Deerfield Group

[email protected]

SOURCE cTRL Therapeutics