CtrlS Hyderabad Datacenter Hosts BharathCloud's First AI-Ready Sovereign Cloud Centre

HYDERABAD, India, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BharathCloud, an Indian AI-ready cloud services provider, launched BharathCloud's first Cloud Centre at CtrlS Datacenters' Hyderabad DC1 facility, marking an important step in strengthening India's sovereign and AI-ready digital infrastructure ecosystem. JLL, the largest international property consulting firm in India, served as the exclusive advisor for the transaction in which BharathCloud established its datacentre ecosystem.

BharathCloud's Cloud Centre Launch at CtrlS

The Cloud Centre has been formally inaugurated by Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters. The launch reflects the growing need for secure, scalable, and sovereign digital infrastructure as AI workloads, data localisation, and digital transformation continue to accelerate across industries.

The launch of BharathCloud's first Cloud Centre at CtrlS' Hyderabad DC1 marks the beginning of BharathCloud's infrastructure expansion journey in India. Supported by JLL's global infrastructure advisory capabilities and hosted within CtrlS AI-ready, Rated-4 datacenter ecosystem, the initiative highlights the increasing demand for resilient and high-performance digital infrastructure environments.

Congratulating BharathCloud on the launch, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said: "India's AI and digital growth story will require resilient, secure, and sovereign digital infrastructure at scale. At CtrlS, we are focused on enabling this transformation through Sovereign AI-ready datacenters and trusted infrastructure ecosystems that support enterprises, governments, and digital platforms. We congratulate BharathCloud on the launch of their first Cloud Centre at our Hyderabad facility and wish them success in their growth journey."

Rahul Takkallapally & Padma Reddy Sama, Co-Founders, BharathCloud, said: "Mr. Sridhar's pioneering vision and CtrlS' world-class digital infrastructure capabilities make them an ideal partner in our journey to build India's most trusted AI-ready sovereign cloud ecosystem. Along with JLL's strategic expertise, this collaboration provides us the scale, strength, and confidence to expand our infrastructure footprint nationally and globally."

Rachit Mohan, MD, Datacenter Leasing, India & APAC Lead, JLL, said: "This collaboration highlights the growing demand for secure, scalable, and AI-ready cloud infrastructure across the globe. We are pleased to support BharathCloud in enabling next-generation cloud ecosystems designed for future digital growth."

The initiative is part of BharathCloud's $100 million (approximately ₹950 crore) investment plan over the next five years to build AI-ready sovereign cloud infrastructure across India.

The expansion roadmap spans key metro cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Pune, alongside expansion into Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

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SOURCE BharathCloud