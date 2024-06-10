CTS is Awarded a Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

Contract expands opportunities for private cellular networks in government procurement

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cts1.com/... Communication Technology Services (CTS), an in-building and campus connectivity solution provider, is proud to announce it was recently awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the Private Wireless Services with Related Solutions category. This contract allows CTS to expand its offerings to public agencies across North America.

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

CTS secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements, and delivering exceptional value and service. This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase Private Cellular Networks from CTS through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process.

"It's an achievement to receive this contract from Sourcewell: a testament to our decades-long commitment and dedication to delivering the best wireless solutions nationwide," said Kevin Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Business Development at CTS. "We are excited to work with Sourcewell's public agencies and educating them about the real benefits of Private Wireless Services. CTS designs and operates private cellular networks customized to optimize the performance of customers' business-critical applications. Private cellular networks are the ideal backbone for IoT, automation and mission-critical voice services, all delivered and managed with CTS's comprehensive, proven managed service."

For more information, including how an agency can use CTS's contract, visit Communication Technology Services (CTS) - sourcewell-mn.gov.

About CTS

CTS (Communication Technology Services) provides custom, carrier-grade connectivity solutions for enterprises and mobile network operators, solving and managing the most complex networking challenges. Leveraging our advanced design and network operations centers, CTS provides our customers with industry-leading customer service. Our ability to design, build, run and support connectivity solutions that power our customers' mission-critical applications is unmatched.

For more information about CTS, visit cts1.com.

