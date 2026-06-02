CTS Mobility Names Former Verizon Executive Andy Brady as President

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CTS Mobility, a Verizon Preferred Elite Value Added Reseller (VAR) and leading enterprise mobility solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Andy Brady as President, effective immediately.

Brady joins CTS Mobility following more than two decades of executive leadership at Verizon, most recently serving as Market President and Senior Vice President for the Great Lakes Region, where he oversaw more than 3,000 employees across nine states and managed a business exceeding $10 billion in annual revenue.

Andy Brady, President, CTS Mobility

As President, Brady will focus on accelerating CTS Mobility's growth strategy, expanding strategic partnerships, and strengthening the company's position as a premier enterprise mobility and telecom solutions partner.

"CTS Mobility has built something truly differentiated in the marketplace," said Brady. "The company's reputation, customer-first culture, and deep industry expertise create an exceptional foundation for growth. I see tremendous opportunity to expand enterprise relationships, enhance solution capabilities, and create meaningful long-term value for customers and partners."

Founded in 2004, CTS Mobility has earned recognition as one of Verizon's top Preferred Elite Value Added Resellers by delivering customized mobility solutions, lifecycle management, wireless expense optimization, procurement services, and strategic enterprise support to businesses nationwide.

"Andy brings an extraordinary combination of enterprise leadership experience, telecom industry credibility, and strategic relationship expertise," said Vic Jain, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CTS Mobility. "His track record leading large-scale organizations and driving sustained growth aligns perfectly with our long-term vision for CTS Mobility."

CTS Mobility Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Dan Hurd added, "Andy immediately recognized the uniqueness of our business model, our customer approach, and the opportunity ahead of us. His enterprise experience and leadership reputation make him an outstanding addition to our leadership team as we continue evolving our solutions and expanding our impact."

"CTS is uniquely positioned for the future," Brady added. "There is an authentic commitment to innovation, responsiveness, customer experience, and long-term partnership value that differentiates the company in meaningful ways. I'm excited to help accelerate the next phase of growth alongside Dan, Vic, and the broader CTS team."

About CTS Mobility

CTS Mobility is a Verizon Preferred Elite Value Added Reseller providing enterprise mobility solutions, wireless lifecycle management, device procurement, expense optimization, and strategic telecom services to businesses across the United States. Founded in 2004, CTS Mobility is committed to delivering innovative technology solutions and long-term partnership value.

About Andy Brady

Andy Brady is President of CTS Mobility and a telecommunications executive with more than 28 years of leadership experience across enterprise mobility, IoT, and business operations. Prior to joining CTS Mobility, Brady spent more than two decades at Verizon, most recently serving as Market President and Senior Vice President for the Great Lakes Region. He is also active in community and philanthropic leadership initiatives.

Media Contact:

Donald Brewer

CTS Mobility

Phone: (310) 721-2624

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ctsmobility.com

SOURCE CTS Mobility