CTS Scores "Moxie" Award Nomination for Innovation During Pandemic

RESTON, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) has been selected as a finalist in the 2021 Moxie Awards, an annual honor recognizing companies and organizations in the Washington, D.C. metro area that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, growth, and leadership during the past year. CTS, one of 11 companies in consideration in the woman-owned business category, has been selected based on the firm's employee-centric response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The year-plus of COVID had a significant effect on our business," says CTS CEO Theresa Keith, explaining that the company's primary client base – federal agencies -- could not permit remote work opportunities. "Basically, our billable income was suspended for months."

Prudent fiscal management allowed the company to continue to offer employees 100% pay and full benefits before government subsidies become available. "Being able to continue full pay and provide uninterrupted health care to our teammates went a long way toward reassuring them that the pandemic wouldn't affect their families financially," she reports.

To combat the emotional aspects of COVID-19 isolation and mental fatigue, CTS worked hard to give employees an ongoing sense of purpose. Skills usually applied to clients' needs were turned inward, with CTS using its down time to improve internal processes and systems.

"This year's finalists truly represent the spirit of Moxie, and we are excited to tell the stories of how they have navigated the past year," said Moxie Award Chair Katie Jordan. The Moxie Award evaluated contenders across 16 categories. The winner in each category will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 13, 2021.

