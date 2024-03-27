CTS Wins OnGo Alliance Award for CBRS-based Excellence in OnGo Device Innovation

CTS is recognized for the CTS SiteNet™ jobsite wireless Internet service

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Technology Services (CTS), an in-building and campus connectivity solution provider, has won the 2023 Excellence in OnGo Device Innovation from the OnGo Alliance for its SiteNet™ construction site communications service. This achievement validates CTS's innovative approach to continuing to deploy private cellular solutions. It is the second year in a row that CTS has won an OnGo Award, after winning the 2022 OnGo Neutral Host Architecture/Solution Award for its Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) Neutral Host solution for a leading healthcare provider.

CTS created the SiteNet™ jobsite communications system as a powerful new way of enabling wireless Internet connectivity throughout construction sites. SiteNet makes extensive use of CBRS radio spectrum and high power private cellular radio technology to create a site-side, high-speed Internet access network. SiteNet uses the power, range and speed of private cellular to enable wireless Internet connectivity for every authorized employee and subcontractor on the jobsite. The modular components of SiteNet allow for rapid deployment on a wide range of construction projects. SiteNet provides Internet access for the construction crew's electronic devices used to access electronic blueprints and file progress reports. In addition, SiteNet provides connectivity for all kinds of jobsite applications including push-to-talk/push-to-video radio communications, videoconferencing and collaboration through web meeting services, tool tracking, jobsite access control, and security cameras.

CTS's Dean Fresonke, Vice President of Channel Development, said, "CTS strives to deliver innovative solutions that address communications challenges and we found great need in the construction industry. The construction industry is going paperless but network access was not keeping up with these changes. SiteNet provides wireless Internet access all across large construction sites, starting at the site preparation phase all the way through project completion. We're pleased to receive recognition from the OnGo Alliance for this new use of CBRS radio spectrum and private cellular radio technology in an industry in dire need of solution."

The 2023 OnGo Awards (ongoawards.org) were judged by a panel of industry analysts with distinct expertise in the OnGo market. The OnGo Alliance supports the common interests of members, implementers and operators for the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service. (https://ongoalliance.org/)

CTS (Communication Technology Services) provides custom, carrier-grade connectivity solutions for enterprises and mobile network operators, solving and managing the most complex networking challenges. Leveraging our advanced design and network operations centers, CTS provides our customers with industry-leading customer service. Our ability to design, build, run and support connectivity solutions that power our customers' mission-critical applications is unmatched.

