CTSI Acquires Collaborative Technology Solutions

CHANTILLY, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. ("CTSI"), a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point"), today announced the acquisition of Collaborative Technology Solutions, LLC ("CTS" or the "Company"), a provider of audiovisual, security and other highly engineered low-voltage solutions.

Founded in 2015, CTS designs, engineers and supports customers across a wide range of low voltage solutions. The Company's offerings include audiovisual, security infrastructure, sound masking, mass notification systems, structured cabling networks, public safety and cellular enhancement solutions.

"Our core values of excellence, reliability and integrity align perfectly with those of CTSI," said Tom Livolsi, CTS President and Partner. "We're thrilled to continue providing our customers with the excellence they've come to expect while beginning to support CTSI customers with the same care and attention we've brought to market for years."

"CTS's reputation in the industry is well established," said Joe Oliveri, CTSI President and CEO. "They're known for quality engineering and robust, attentive and individualized service. It's that commitment to customers that excites us here at CTSI; our customers are our top priority and I'm confident that existing and new customers alike will see that commitment reflected in our work."

Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point Partners, commented, "CTS is an important addition to CTSI's leading platform as we expand into the Research Triangle and Charlotte markets. Tom, Allan and the entire CTS team have built an outstanding business, and we look forward to investing behind the Company as it enters its next stage of growth."

CTS represents the third acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading communication, collaboration, life-safety and security solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

About Collaborative Technology Solutions, LLC

CTS exists to provide well-planned proven technology solutions that support its clients' successes in business through the flow of information, communications and collaboration in a secure and safe environment. CTS designs, engineers and supports technology solutions that work at the speed of your business and beyond what you have imagined.

Additional information about CTS is available at www.cts-av.com

About CTSI

For over five decades, CTSI has been at the forefront of technology integration and innovation with critical communications, collaboration, audiovisual and security solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare and education customers. With an engineering-driven culture, we deliver best-in-class solutions and services with highly trained, lean-certified user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, engineers and customer care representatives. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, managed services, and subscription services that deliver high-quality, end-to-end results tailored to customers' unique needs and challenges.

Additional information about CTSI is available at www.ctsi-usa.com

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a $1.5 billion fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com



