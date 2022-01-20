CTSI Acquires Systems Electronics

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Knightdale, N.C., Systems Electronics helps healthcare facilities improve patient care and financial performance through clinical workflow process improvement, nurse call integration, resource tracking, reporting, and analytics. The Company also delivers fire, security, and other systems integration solutions across its customer base.

Headquartered in Chantilly, Va., CTSI designs, engineers, installs, maintains, and manages highly engineered fire, security, nurse call, audiovisual, collaboration, and communication systems. CTSI serves thousands of clients across the United States.

"While continuing to expand our critical communications and healthcare business, Systems Electronics further enhances our North Carolina presence and extends our Virginia support structure to include the Tidewater and Western regions of the state," said Joe Oliveri, President and CEO of CTSI. "We are very excited to add Systems Electronics and their industry leading customer service to the CTSI family."

"Systems Electronics is a great organization and further expands CTSI's capabilities in healthcare, fire, and security," stated Nathan Brown, Managing Director at Wind Point. "We are very pleased to welcome the entire Systems Electronics team as CTSI continues to build out its best-in-class capabilities."

"We carefully assessed our opportunities to expand Systems Electronics and are very pleased with our decision to be a part of the CTSI team," commented Mike Strickland, President of Systems Electronics. "Our businesses have so much in common – most importantly our culture and commitment to retaining the best employees in the industry, while delivering the best possible service to our customers."

Systems Electronics represents the eighth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020. CTSI's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring leading life safety, fire, security, nurse call, collaboration, and communication solution providers with complementary employee-focused cultures and a trusted commitment to customers.

Bundy Group, an investment bank, acted as financial advisor to Systems Electronics in connection with the transaction.

About Systems Electronics

Systems Electronics provides safety, security, and communications solutions for mission critical organizations, including healthcare facilities, educational facilities, and businesses.

Additional information about Systems Electronics is available at www.systemselectronics.com

About CTSI

CTSI is a global systems integrator of fire, security, critical communications, collaboration, IT, and audiovisual solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers. CTSI delivers unmatched design, installation, integration, managed, subscription, and central station monitoring services. The organization is staffed with industry leading engineers, user experience practitioners, programmers, technicians, central station, customer care, and project management representatives.

Additional information about CTSI is available at www.ctsi-usa.com

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners IX, a $1.5 billion fund that was initiated in 2019.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com

