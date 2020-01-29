CTSI Invests in Expansion and a New Facility in Greater Baltimore-Washington

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI), a leading technology systems integrator in communications, security, audiovisual and collaboration systems, is pleased to announce further investment, relocation, and expansion of its Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan office. This new modern and flexible 11,000 square foot workspace supports day-to-day operations of the growing CTSI Baltimore Sales, Installation, Engineering, and Customer Care teams, housing over forty employees supporting hundreds of customers in the greater Baltimore area.

CTSI's President & Chief Executive Officer Gino Ruta, states the branch has been a contributing source of rapid growth in the region. "CTSI is doubling down! Our investment in this new space enables expanded services for our clients while providing our employees an improved workspace to facilitate collaboration while delivering innovation in Systems Integration, Managed Services and CTSI Subscription Services (XaaS)."

On Wednesday, February 19th, CTSI will host their grand opening and technology showcase in Baltimore, MD, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. At the start of the event, employees, customers, and partners will enjoy a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony before getting their hands on next-generation technology solutions. This interactive showcase will feature industry leaders in Healthcare, Education, Security, Audiovisual, and Collaboration technologies.

"We are excited to hear about CTSI's continued investment in Maryland. There's nothing quite like the technical knowledge and expertise that CTSI brings to a project," states David Kutcher, Baltimore County Public Schools. "Their ability to assess our needs and deliver a system that's designed and engineered specifically to improve our schools and offices is unparalleled. It's exciting to work with a partner that understands our mission and continues to prove they're in this for the long haul."

CTSI's Baltimore Branch Office address is 1 Easter Court, Suite J, Owing Mills, MD. The main telephone number is 410-583-8900 and all other contact information remain unchanged.

Founded in 1969, CTSI is a technology and communications systems integrator specializing in high-impact technology design, installation, and support for Corporate, Healthcare, K-12 and Higher Education, Government, Houses of Worship, Senior Living, and Multifamily Housing. Over the past three years, CTSI has more than doubled in size, due to our continued customer focused innovation. From boardrooms and hospitals to classrooms and command centers, CTSI's solutions Engage, Inspire, and Deliver.

