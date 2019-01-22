CTSI Launches Subscription Services Portfolio (AVaaS)

In Spring 2018, Bridges, Inc. moved to their new headquarters in Hanover, Maryland. This location was designed to foster collaboration, engagement, and innovation. Bridges was looking to integrate AV solutions that would enhance their innovative culture and environment by providing areas for people to congregate, brainstorm and collaborate.

Bridges' visitors are now greeted by Panasonic's professional displays with the Bridges logo and core values — Integrity, Innovation and Impact —presented prominently at the entrance and throughout the space – earning the title of "Cool Digs" by the Baltimore Business Journal.

"The CTSI Subscription Services Portfolio enables customers to keep pace with technology advancement and innovation," comments Alan Rosenkoff, Director of Business Development at CTSI. "The AVaaS model makes it possible for clients to accelerate new technology in the workplace, delivering immediate improvements in collaboration & communications, with no capital investment and the option to refresh at the end of the subscription term."

"We evaluated proposals from various systems integrators, and considered capital purchase and OpEx options. We determined that CTSI's AVaaS best served our needs," stated Steve Radanovic, Bridges' CFO. "If a device failed after the first year, we'd be on the hook for replacing devices" continued Radanovic. "The real value came from having peace of mind that CTSI will take care of every issue, either remotely through their Help Desk or on site."

As a result of AVaaS, Bridges added approximately 30% more functionality to their solutions - without impacting their capital budget.

"With CTSI's AVaaS Subscription Services Program, an organization is able to afford the latest high-impact visual systems that greatly enhance their workplace environments," states John Baisley, Senior Vice President, Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "We are pleased to have our professional displays included in CTSI's AVaaS Subscription Service program. The experts at CTSI know that the Panasonic professional display and projector portfolio is developed with our customers in mind, delivering a superior user experience beyond expectations, while maintaining our industry-wide reputation for exceptional performance, high reliability, versatility and quality, no matter what the intended visual application."

