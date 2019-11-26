CTSI Named a Top 50 Integrator by SCN

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI), an industry leader in communications, audiovisual, and security systems integration, has been named a Top 50 Systems Integrator of 2019 by Systems Contractor News (SCN). Firms are considered based on revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total income for the current year.

This year CTSI ranked #12, leaping six places from last year's spot.

"This is our largest jump yet!" stated Gino Ruta, President & CEO, CTSI. "This award exemplifies the growth of our organization. It verifies our strategy is working and endorsed by our customers. Our team is customer focused and works hard to develop partnerships which generate excellent business outcomes for our clients. Listening and adapting to our customer's requirements leads us to launch innovations which continue to positively influence our company's development. For example, our as-a-Service program, CTSI Subscription Services, enables us to better meet the needs of our customers by enhancing the way we deliver quality systems and proactive maintenance and managed services."

"News of CTSI's rise on the SCN list to #12 is not surprising," states Josh Fitzpatrick, Director of IT, University of Virginia. "CTSI's quality of engineering, implementation, and the AVaaS solution provides UVA exactly what we require to transform our AV, conferencing and collaboration technology. We wanted a vendor that would take full ownership with a reasonable price and flexibility. That is exactly what CTSI delivers."

With a Net Promoter Score of 75%, clients overwhelmingly site CTSI's expertise, commitment, reputation, and quality as the key to why they continue to hold the title as one of the most prominent players in the Systems Integration industry.

Founded in 1969, CTSI is a technology and communications systems integrator specializing in high-impact design, installation, and support for Corporate, Healthcare, K-12 and Higher Education, Government, Houses of Worship, Senior Living, and Multifamily Housing. Over the past three years, CTSI has more than doubled in size, due to our continued customer focused innovation. From boardrooms and hospitals to classrooms and command centers, CTSI's solutions Engage, Inspire, and Deliver.

