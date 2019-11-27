CTT Pharma Strengthens Board and Management Team

Company represented at Bryan Garnier Cannabis Conference

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "CTT") (OTC: CTTH), an innovative life sciences company with a portfolio of IP in novel drug delivery systems, announced today several additions to its Board of Directors and management team. Effective immediately, Robert (Bob) Allen has been appointed CFO, Dana Buschmann has been appointed Director (Independent), and Marc Lakmaaker has been named strategic advisor to the Company.

Cam Birge, CEO, commented, "Now that CTT is generating revenues, following the successful market launch with Aurora Cannabis of the Dissolve Strips, strengthening our Board and management team is both timely and necessary. Our new appointees each bring deep expertise in specific strategic areas that are key to the Company's future growth and shareholder value creation. We are very pleased to have attracted people with such exemplary track records, and I look forward to working closely with them as we take CTT to the next level."

Appointment of Bob Allen as CFO

Bob has acted as both CFO and CEO to large public corporations, including Ainsworth Lumber and the TimberWest Forest Corporation. He is an investor, entrepreneur and C-Suite executive with over 20 years of experience in building, leading, and advising both public and private companies, including executing M&A and capital market transactions.

Appointment of Dana Buschmann to the Board of Directors

Dana specializes in intellectual property law and helps develop business strategies for companies developing novel small-molecule pharmaceuticals, biologics, diagnostics, and medical devices. She is a graduate in Biochemistry from Rice University and holds a JD from the Duke University School of Law. Dana worked for several patent law firms in Washington D.C. from 2003 – 2011 and was Patent Management Attorney for the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston from 2011 – 2017. She currently owns and operates DZ Buschmann Law in Edmonton, Alberta. Dana will be working closely with management on the strengthening of the Company's IP portfolio.

Appointment of Marc Lakmaaker as Strategic Advisor

Marc is a high-profile executive with over 20 years of capital markets, management and communications experience. He has deep knowledge of the cannabis industry, with a strong network of analysts, investors, influencers and industry participants. Marc is the founder of Clearview Capital Consult, a strategic and communications advisory focused on the cannabis, technology and industrial technology sectors. Prior to this, he was head of investor relations and Director of Corporate Development at Aurora Cannabis, one of the world's leading cannabis companies. Marc will be working with management on the development and execution of corporate and capital markets strategies.

Bryan Garnier Cannabis Conference

The Company will be represented by Marc lakmaaker at the Bryan Garnier cannabis conference in London, UK on Thursday 28 November, 2019.

About CTT Pharmaceutical

CTT is a drug delivery technology development company. The Company has successfully brought its first product to market together with Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) following the launch of the cannabinoid-infused 'Dissolve Strips', which can be bought online via Aurora's website.

CTT 's patent portfolio covers a nanonized, orally administrable composition that can be applied to various delivery systems including a quick dissolving oral film forming agent that effectively delivers nanonized therapeutics to improve the bioavailability of therapeutic drugs that are difficult to deliver orally. The main aim of CTT's technology is the delivery of large therapeutic molecules such as proteins or cannabinoids. This technology has been applied to cannabinoid delivery and has potential indications in pain management and opioid addiction management.

CTT's portfolio currently contains five issued (three Canadian and two U.S.) patents with a number of international patent applications pending in over fifty countries.

Aurora Cannabis has a current ownership interest in CTT of approximately 8%, and holds a warrant enabling it to increase equity ownership up to 42.5% (exercisable until May 20, 2021).

For more information, please visit our website: www.cttpharmaceuticals.com.

CTT's common shares trade on the OTC market in the United States under the symbol "CTTH".

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

