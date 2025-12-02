CTU Borrowers: 2026 Rule Changes Are Coming - File Your Borrower Defense Claim Now While Relief Is Still on the Table

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Colorado Technical University (CTU) students still carrying five- and six-figure federal loans are being warned: federal changes taking effect over the next year will make it harder to manage new debt and pursue forgiveness — but CTU borrowers still have a powerful path today through Borrower Defense to Repayment.

Google Analytics from DefenseClaims.com show that in November 2025, CTU-related searches for "borrower defense" and "loan forgiveness" drove more than 129 clicks to the site's relief pages, outpacing every other individual school the firm tracks.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in July 2025, delays implementation of more borrower-friendly 2022 borrower-defense rules until July 1, 2035, and reverts to stricter July 1, 2020 standards for loans originated before that date — changes advocates warn will make relief harder to win.

"Right now, CTU borrowers still have a clear lane," said Aaron Hansome of Legal Touch (DefenseClaims.com). "There's a live whistleblower case alleging CTU inflated credit hours and shortchanged instruction, and a history of deceptive recruiting. That kind of evidence still fits inside today's Borrower Defense rules — but no one can promise the next round of regulations will be this open."

Under Borrower Defense to Repayment, federal loans can be cancelled if a school misled students about job placement, accreditation, transferability of credits, program cost, or the amount or quality of educational content.

To cut through confusion, DefenseClaims.com has launched a free "Do It Yourself CTU Borrower Defense 2026 Action Kit" that shows which CTU misconduct issues matter under current rules, which documents to gather (enrollment papers, recruiter emails, ads, transcripts, and proof employers would not respect CTU credentials), and how to structure a Borrower Defense narrative so the Department can use it.

The kit is available now at:

https://defenseclaims.com/colorado-technical-university-borrower-defense

Former CTU students with federal loans are urged to act soon. Call (800) 261-2WIN (2946) or visit https://defenseclaims.com/check-eligibility for a no-cost review.

