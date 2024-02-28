CTVBuyer Establishes Partnership with Recrue Media to Create Unprecedented CTV Capability for Local Advertising

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTVBuyer, LLC, a monetization and ad operations agency for CTV publishers, has announced a strategic partnership with Recrue Media, LLC, bringing over $75M+ in exclusive demand through 400+ sales representatives from local and regional media and agency partnerships. This partnership represents a significant milestone for CTVBuyer, enhancing our capabilities to match unique supply to unique demand while delivering local CTV advertising at scale. Recrue Media's extensive network of sales representatives ensures that CTVBuyer can engage with local markets and advertisers with great efficiency.

Key Highlights of the Strategic Partnership:

Access to over $75M+ in ad spend from local and regional advertisers across the US and CA.

Exclusive advertising demand through 400+ Sales Representatives of local media partners and advertising agencies providing CTV solutions to their clients.

Carefully Curated Networks: CTVBuyer and Recrue Media have meticulously curated networks designed to target specific audiences within the categories that represent the heaviest ad spend. Networks include News & Info, Homeowner & DIY, Home & Garden, Auto Enthusiasts, Outdoor Life, Live Sports, Agriculture, and many more.

Transparency: CTVBuyer's position as the Ad Operations provider for publishers means they can report at the channel level.

Enhanced Targeting Capabilities enables advertisers to target specific audiences by geography while maintaining fully transparent reporting.

Ad placement: CTVBuyer's position as the Ad Operations provider for publishers means they can place advertising in the specific ad pod, and placement within the ad pod.

"Since we launched Recrue Media in 2010, our commitment has been to constantly create or identify the most innovative ad solutions that can be successfully executed at the local market level. Doing so allows our media and agency partners to succeed by providing their clients with leading-edge solutions that work and continuously renew. Today, local advertisers that built their business on linear television need a way to transition to CTV in a way that is familiar and provides transparency about where their ad dollars were spent. For us, CTVBuyer enables that exact capability in the CTV space.

"The partnership with Recrue Media verifies the promise of CTVBuyer, which is to operationalize ad revenue for small, medium, and large, but unique channel publishers. These unique audiences are highly valued by local advertisers and this partnership propels our vision forward. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and look forward to delivering even more targeted and impactful advertising solutions to our clients over time," said Sean Foley at CTVBuyer.

About CTVBuyer:

CTVBuyer, a trailblazer in the CTV advertising space is known for its unique demand and for bringing proprietary technology to its publishers. CTVBuyer believes in building solutions that their publishers can own or leverage. They bring demand directly to the source and ensure our publishers benefit from Supply Path Optimization and staying ahead of technological advancements. CTVBuyer is dedicated to delivering innovative and effective CTV advertising solutions and helping publishers monetize like the majors.

About Recrue Media:

Recrue Media serves as a comprehensive digital revenue solution. Our collaboration spans across media companies and ad agencies, delivering exceptional digital ad management for programmatic and performance marketing programs. When partnering with publishers, our goal is to elevate revenue generation for their owned and operated audiences throughout their portfolio. At Recrue Media, we prioritize demand stack optimization and inventory monetization solutions, aiming for superior results in the digital landscape.

SOURCE Recrue Media