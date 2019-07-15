CōTZ® The Healthier Sunscreen Launches Kids Pure Botanicals SPF

CōTZ stands for C ontains O nly T itanium and Z inc and has been leading the mineral sunscreen movement for over a decade. The line is 100 percent free of chemical sunscreens and works by reflecting away harmful UVA-UVB rays before they can penetrate the skin. Active ingredients Titanium Dioxide (3 percent) and Zinc Oxide (10 percent) are proven to be clean and safe for both skin and the environment, so parents can have peace of mind.

Formulated to keep up with active, sun-loving kids, CōTZ Kids Pure Botanicals SPF 45 is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and is super-easy to blend. Unlike spray SPF formulas that are often used by parents for quick application, moms and dads never have to worry about chemical absorption or inhalation with CōTZ.

In addition to being free from chemical sunscreens, CōTZ Kids Pure Botanicals SPF 45 is also gluten free and free of preservatives, parabens, phthalates, fragrance and is not tested on animals. It is reef-friendly and does not contain any chemical filters like oxybenzone and octinoxate that have been shown to encourage coral bleaching. It is suitable for use on kids 6 months+ of age.

CōTZ Kids Pure Botanicals SPF 45 is available at cotzskincare.com for $23.99.

About CōTZ

CōTZ was created in 2002 by a plastic surgeon whose singular mission was to create healthier sunscreens. The result was an exceptionally elegant mineral sunscreen collection that people actually love to wear because it feels great. Our name says it all: CōTZ C ontains O nly T itanium dioxide and Z inc oxide. We are committed to these mineral sunscreens, that work by reflecting harmful UVA/UVB rays away from the skin's surface. All CōTZ sunscreens are 100% free of Chemical Sunscreens, Preservatives, Fragrances, Parabens, Gluten and Phthalates. That's why CōTZ is The Healthier Sunscreen®.

