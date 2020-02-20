CōTZ® the Healthier Sunscreen Launches Sport SPF 45

Non-tinted, smooth and easy to blend, CōTZ Sport SPF 45 disappears evenly on all skin tones and is essential for outdoor actives who care about their skin and our planet. Active ingredients Titanium Dioxide (3 percent) and Zinc Oxide (10 percent) are combined with plant-based botanicals to provide safe, clean and effective sun protection for active individuals.

CōTZ, which stands for C ontains O nly T itanium and Z inc, has been devoted to the mineral sunscreen movement for nearly two decades. The line is 100 percent free of chemical sunscreens and works by reflecting harmful UVA-UVB rays away before they can penetrate the skin.

Ideal for those hikes, bike rides, and surf sessions, CōTZ Sport SPF 45 is water resistant for up to 80 minutes so athletes can get more out of their workout. CōTZ Sport SPF 45 also dries quickly, so it won't drip into eyes when things get heated.

In addition to being free from chemical sunscreens, CōTZ Sport SPF 45 is USDA Certified Biobased, containing 93 percent USDA certified biobased content. It is also reef friendly, free of gluten, preservatives, parabens, phthalates, and fragrance, and is not tested on animals.

CōTZ Sport SPF 45 is available at Ulta, Ulta.com and cotzskincare.com for $27.00.

About CōTZ

CōTZ was created in 2002 by a plastic surgeon whose singular mission was to create healthier sunscreens. The result was an exceptionally elegant mineral sunscreen collection that people actually love to wear because it feels great. Our name says it all: CōTZ C ontains O nly T itanium dioxide and Z inc oxide. We are committed to these mineral sunscreens, that work by reflecting harmful UVA/UVB rays away from the skin's surface. All CōTZ sunscreens are 100% free of Chemical Sunscreens, Preservatives, Fragrances, Parabens, Gluten and Phthalates. That's why CōTZ is The Healthier Sunscreen®.

