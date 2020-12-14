CU Ally launches to help future-proof credit unions and improve their tech bottom line.
CU Ally is founded to help financial institutions better compete for market growth. Its goal is to become a trusted technology ally for credit unions, with a focus on ensuring that technology investments are optimized to boost business performance and the member experience.
Dec 14, 2020, 10:03 ET
CINCINNATI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CU Ally, a new advisory firm has launched, serving the Credit Union Industry, nationwide. This startup is founded by author, entrepreneur, and founder of IT Ally, Michael Fillios, who also formed the IT Ally Institute earlier this year. The Institute provides research, thought leadership, best practices, and peer-to-peer programs for IT leaders at small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). His first book, Tech Debt 2.0, was published shortly thereafter. This firsthand experience of the imperative nature of aligning tech in the financial space, led to the formation of CU Ally to help credit unions during these unparalleled times and beyond.
In today's increasingly technology-first landscape, the right tech can accelerate an organization's performance. However, having a misalignment in technology can severely damage a financial institution's bottom line. These tech misalignments can also become severe deterrents to exceptional consumer experiences.
"Our team has been fortunate to have worked with credit unions and other SMBs for many years. We see a distinct need for credit unions to find help in the technology space, particularly now, when the stakes could not be higher! Overpaying for tech solutions, or simply not planning appropriately for the future, can severely hinder a credit union's ability to help improve its members' lives."
– Michael Fillios, Founder & CEO, CU Ally
CU Ally is unique to other providers, in that it is unbiased toward technology. It adds value by breaking down technology silos and helping financial institutions make technology investment decisions with impartial advice. Recommendations from CU Ally consultants objectively treat technologies as strategic assets, so that the organization can more proactively manage its Tech Debt.
"We have been partnering with IT Ally for over a year and they have brought some unique expertise and services to augment our current capabilities in IT and Cybersecurity that have helped us to prepare for and accelerate our member focused digital transformation.
With the formation of CU Ally, Michael and his team have reinforced their commitment to serving the Credit Union industry and they are well positioned to be an "ally" to many others.
– Bob Burrow, President/CEO, Bayer Heritage FCU
CU Ally is poised to help credit unions provide products and services at maximum efficiency by ensuring that complementary technologies are working for the organization. Leveraging decades of experience and knowledge working with credit unions and other financial institutions, CU Ally has built a unique delivery methodology called Elevate.
The Elevate methodology will walk credit unions through assessments of their Tech Debt & Tech Equity, account for remediation of priority areas (through CU Ally's team of experts, tools and thought leadership), and then will include an ongoing management program to ensure long-term success.
CU Ally is focused on providing positive business outcomes, rather than focusing on technology, for technology's sake. "I built this company to ensure that no credit union is without an ally in this complex space," said CU Ally founder, Michael Fillios. "You have our commitment that we will find ways that will lead to sound and pragmatic tech recommendations, which can elevate any credit union."
For more information, contact Michael Fillios at [email protected] or visit www.cually.com to learn more.
SOURCE CU Ally