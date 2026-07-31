CU Anschutz Physicians Recognized Among Colorado's Top Doctors for 2026

Recognition reflects CU Anschutz's leadership in specialized and complex patient care

AURORA, Colo., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians affiliated with the University of Colorado Anschutz once again earned broad recognition in 5280 Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list, with more than 650 physicians honored – nearly 50% of all physicians recognized.

The recognition underscores CU Anschutz's role as the Rocky Mountain region's only academic medical campus and a global leader in health sciences research, ranking among the world's top hospitals in health sciences.

CU Anschutz Doctors on 5280's Top Doc list

The campus is home to CU's health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes and two nationally ranked hospitals UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children's Hospital Colorado. CU's experts are also affiliated with several hospitals across the state.

In this year's Top Doctor's list, faculty physicians at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine earned recognition across a wide range of medical, surgical and pediatric specialties, particularly in complex and highly specialized care.

Highlights from the 2026 rankings include:

Physicians were honored across more than 70 medical and surgical specialties.

CU Anschutz physicians comprise 100% of Top Doctors in numerous highly specialized disciplines, including pediatric critical care medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric radiology, pediatric infectious disease, pediatric gastroenterology, clinical genetics and genomics, complex pediatric otolaryngology and critical care medicine.

in numerous highly specialized disciplines, including pediatric critical care medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric radiology, pediatric infectious disease, pediatric gastroenterology, clinical genetics and genomics, complex pediatric otolaryngology and critical care medicine. CU Anschutz physicians represent the majority of Top Doctors in several additional specialties, including emergency medicine, pulmonary disease, rheumatology, pediatric pulmonology, child neurology and infectious disease.

in several additional specialties, including emergency medicine, pulmonary disease, rheumatology, pediatric pulmonology, child neurology and infectious disease. The largest concentrations of recognized physicians are in internal medicine, pediatrics, emergency medicine, pulmonary disease, family medicine, orthopedic surgery and medical oncology.

"This recognition is a testament to what makes CU Anschutz unique: exceptional physicians working together to solve medicine's toughest challenges," said John H. Sampson, MD, PhD, MHSc, MBA, dean of the CU Anschutz School of Medicine. "From routine care to the most complex cases, our teams are transforming discoveries into better treatments and better outcomes for patients across Colorado and far beyond."

Some CU Anschutz Top Doctors moving the needle in patient care and medical discoveries:

Thida Thant, MD, Psychiatry: Thant is redefining psychiatric care by integrating mental health into the treatment of complex medical conditions, including mental health and long COVID, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care that addresses both their physical and emotional well-being.

Evalina Burger, MD, Orthopedics: Burger is an internationally recognized spine surgeon advancing the science of spine surgery while delivering highly specialized care that helps patients regain mobility, function and quality of life.

Sapna Patel, MD, Medical Oncology: Patel is an internationally recognized melanoma expert expanding access to innovative immunotherapies and clinical trials that are transforming cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes.

Rachel Davis, MD, Psychiatry: Davis is advancing psychiatric care through innovative treatments such as deep brain stimulation, creating new options for patients with severe mental illness who have exhausted conventional therapies.

Suchitra Rao, MD, Pediatrics: Rao is a national leader in pediatric infectious diseases whose research is shaping vaccination strategies, improving care for respiratory illnesses and informing public health policy.

Marc Moss, MD, Pulmonary Sciences: Moss has transformed critical care medicine by pioneering research that helps patients not only survive life-threatening illness, but recover physically, cognitively and emotionally after leaving the intensive care unit.

Malik Kahook, MD, Ophthalmology: Kahook is an internationally recognized glaucoma specialist, inventor and physician-scientist pioneering breakthrough treatments and translating research into technologies that preserve vision and have the potential to change the standard of care.

The annual 5280 Top Doctors list is based on peer nominations from physicians across the Denver metropolitan area and recognizes doctors who are highly regarded by their colleagues for clinical excellence.

About the University of Colorado Anschutz

The University of Colorado Anschutz is a world-class academic medical campus leading transformative advances in science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus includes the University of Colorado's health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children's Hospital Colorado - which see nearly three million adult and pediatric patient visits each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, CU Anschutz delivers life-changing treatments, exceptional patient care and top-tier professional training. The campus conducts world-renowned research supported by $890 million in funding, including $762 million in sponsored awards and $128 million in philanthropic gifts for research.

Contact: Kelsea Pieters, CU Anschutz

[email protected] Phone: (804) 314-1360

SOURCE University of Colorado Anschutz