CU Leeds School of Business Names Crestone Capital Founder Eric Kramer 2019 Distinguished Alumni Lifetime Service Award Recipient

The Leeds Distinguished Alumni Lifetime Service Award is the highest award granted to alumni from the Leeds School of Business. It is awarded to a distinguished alumna or alumnus for a lifetime of support and philanthropy to the Leeds School of Business and for exceptional achievement in the business community.

"Today, Crestone Capital has grown to nearly $2.5 billion in assets with phenomenal client relationships forged in part by the CU Boulder network," said Kramer. "I'm so proud to receive this award, but I'm even more proud that we support CU Boulder and the Leeds School of Business as a testament to the incredible impact both have had on me, the community, the firm and so much more."

Crestone Capital has provided more than $500,000 in financial support to various university programs since 2001. The firm also developed a scholarship program, the Crestone Leeds School of Business Scholarship, awarded to an incoming undergraduate freshman from the state of Colorado who demonstrates financial need with a preference for first-generation college attendees and candidates who participate in diversity programs. Seven students have received the scholarship to-date, enabling their education at CU Boulder and the Leeds School of Business.

More than 15 Crestone Capital staff members are CU graduates, and the entire team is well-established in the community as role models who dedicate their time and service to support the next generation of business leaders.

The Leeds School of Business Distinguished Alumni and Service Awards will be held Nov. 8. Kramer, joined by family, friends and Crestone staff, will accept the award with a short speech.

About Crestone Capital

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their unique legacy. With more than 25 years of experience and approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

About the Leeds School of Business Distinguished Alumni and Service Awards

Since 1971, the Leeds School of Business has carried on the cherished tradition of honoring alumni and friends who have distinguished themselves with outstanding personal and professional achievements, and those who have loyally dedicated their time and service to the business school.

