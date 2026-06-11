CU SoCal Contributes Community Donations to Support Local Organizations and Initiatives

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) recently donated more than $18,000 to support local organizations and initiatives across the communities it serves, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact through engagement and giving. These contributions spanned March to May.

The contributions shown below support programs and events that foster community connection, promote youth development, and strengthen local communities:

City of Fullerton Summer Live Concert Series and Coffee Fest—$3,000

Downtown Anaheim Association Farmers Market—$1,300

Helpline Youth Counseling's Heroes of HYC event—$1,000

Orange County Rescue Mission's Children's Business Fair—$1,000

El Monte Women's Club Scholarship Dinner—$1,000

Whittier Museum & Historical Society's Annual Founders Day event—$1,000

Garden Grove Elks Lodge Charitable Fund—$10,000 to help individuals and families impacted by the Garden Grove public safety incident

"These donations reflect CU SoCal's continued commitment to supporting the communities where our Members live and work," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO. "We are proud to partner with organizations that create meaningful opportunities, provide vital resources, and make a lasting difference in people's lives."

As part of these contributions, CU SoCal team members actively participated in select events, including attendance at the El Monte Women's Club Scholarship Dinner, further demonstrating the credit union's hands-on commitment to community engagement.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is a federally chartered credit union open to anyone who qualifies for Membership. Individuals may become Members through family or household relationships, employer partnerships, select educational institutions, residency or employment in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, or through a complimentary membership in a CU SoCal nonprofit partner association. CU SoCal remains a Member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative dedicated to helping Members build better lives through personalized financial services and support. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $3.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 185,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California