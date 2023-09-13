CU SoCal Donates More Than $10,000 to Aid Maui Relief Efforts

'People Helping People' Spirit Reaches Across the Pacific

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has donated $10,615 in support of Maui in the aftermath of the devastation caused by wildfires and Hurricane Dora. The donation was sent through the National Credit Union Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, CUAid and included more than $5,000 from CU SoCal employees and board members, along with $5,000 in matching funds from the credit union.

The financial donations made to CUAid provide direct and immediate support to local credit unions. As the charitable arm of the credit union movement, contributions aid in assisting credit union communities, volunteers, and employees in times of need.

This is not the first time CU SoCal has pledged funds to those in need. In fact, in February of this year, the credit union donated $9,100 to aid the victims of the devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria in February 2023. Donations were made benefiting the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation (SAMS).

"We wanted to do our part to help and involve our team members in the 'people helping people' spirit," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "Credit unions have a long tradition of helping those in need, and it's our honor to provide aid whenever we can."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California