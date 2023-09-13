CU SoCal Donates More Than $10,000 to Aid Maui Relief Efforts

News provided by

Credit Union of Southern California

13 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

'People Helping People' Spirit Reaches Across the Pacific

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has donated $10,615 in support of Maui in the aftermath of the devastation caused by wildfires and Hurricane Dora. The donation was sent through the National Credit Union Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, CUAid and included more than $5,000 from CU SoCal employees and board members, along with $5,000 in matching funds from the credit union.

The financial donations made to CUAid provide direct and immediate support to local credit unions. As the charitable arm of the credit union movement, contributions aid in assisting credit union communities, volunteers, and employees in times of need.

This is not the first time CU SoCal has pledged funds to those in need. In fact, in February of this year, the credit union donated $9,100 to aid the victims of the devastating earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria in February 2023. Donations were made benefiting the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation (SAMS).

"We wanted to do our part to help and involve our team members in the 'people helping people' spirit," said CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson. "Credit unions have a long tradition of helping those in need, and it's our honor to provide aid whenever we can."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)
Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.9 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California

Also from this source

CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COMPLETES MERGER WITH PACIFIC TRANSPORTATION FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Credit Union of Southern California Donates to 23 Orange County and L.A. County Charities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.