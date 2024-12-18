CU SoCal Honors Teachers for Supporting Financial Literacy Program

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) honored Whittier Union High School District for its support of the credit union's financial literacy program by giving $75 Target gift cards to the district's teachers and staff. Between November 19 and 21, more than 300 educators visited CU SoCal's Whittier Greenleaf branch to accept their gift cards.

"We were thrilled for this opportunity to connect with the teachers and staff of Whittier Union High School District in such a meaningful way," said Melissa Manning, CU SoCal's Vice President of Business and Talent Development. "Financial literacy is a crucial life skill, and programs such as CU F.L.Y. are meant to equip students with real-world tools to succeed. This initiative wouldn't be possible without the unwavering support of our local schools."

Matthew Francev, President of the Whittier Secondary Education Association (WSEA), also shared his appreciation for CU SoCal's efforts. "WSEA and the teachers, counselors, social workers, and psychologists of Whittier Union are beyond grateful for the generosity bestowed upon us by CU SoCal. We have thoroughly enjoyed partnering with the credit union to introduce financial literacy skills to our students through the CU F.L.Y. program. Knowing that our students are establishing a positive relationship with a local credit union emphasizes how we all work to make Whittier better," said Francev.

The CU F.L.Y. (Financial Literacy for Youth) program aims to empower high school students with essential money management skills. One of its key components, the "Bite of Reality" event, is an in-person simulation where students face real-life financial scenarios to better understand budgeting, saving, and spending. Since the program's inception, CU SoCal has hosted several of these events at local schools.

CU F.L.Y. launched in July 2024 to a limited audience, and CU SoCal plans to expand the scope and reach of the program in 2025.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.8 billion in assets, and serves nearly 155,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

