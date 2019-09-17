CUA Signs Agreement with AFG Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AFG Canada announced today that CUA, a full-service banking institution based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has signed on to AFG Canada's Leasing Program. The partnership with CUA further reinforces AFG's mission to expand into new markets in Canada to meet the rising consumer demand for residual based financing, otherwise known as leasing. AFG's Program will be available to CUA's member base of over 20,000.

"We are excited to partner with AFG to provide this new leasing product for Nova Scotians," said Marie Mullally, CUA's President and CEO. "It complements our existing range of flexible banking products and services and we're looking forward to providing members with additional competitive options when they consider a new vehicle."

The AFG program allows CUA to provide leasing options to their members looking to purchase new and used vehicles. The new product builds on CUA's 70-year history of helping everyday people get ahead with flexible products, personalized service and quick decisions. AFG manages the residual value risk and the vehicle turn-in process, making the leasing experience more convenient for members.

"We welcome CUA to the AFG Canada family and look forward to contributing to their success and exceeding their expectations with AFG's superior customer service," said Richard Epley, CEO of AFG Canada. To learn more about AFG Canada's Leasing Program, please visit www.afgcanada.ca.

About AFG Canada

AFG Canada provides an innovative, turnkey indirect leasing program which is easily understood by credit union staff and members. AFG Canada's program is designed specifically to help credit unions differentiate themselves in the financial services marketplace and create a new source of revenue. An AFG Canada lease is very consumer friendly and will help participating credit unions retain existing members and attract new ones. The program is customized for each individual credit union regardless of size. For more information about AFG Canada call toll free at 888-486-1278, or visit www.afgcanada.ca.

About CUA

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, CUA is a full-service banking institution serving 20,000 members with flexible products, personalized service and quick decisions. CUA has eight branches spanning from Tantallon to Cole Harbour, as well as a Wealth Management Services Division, Commercial Banking Centre and a dedicated Customer Contact Centre. For more information, visit cua.com.

SOURCE AFG Canada

Related Links

https://www.afgcanada.ca

