CUADRILLA CAPITAL ACQUIRES GLUWARE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuadrilla Capital, LLC ("Cuadrilla"), a leading enterprise software investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Gluware, Inc. ("Gluware" or the "Company"), the leader in intelligent network automation. The partnership with Cuadrilla will enable the company to further penetrate the Global 2000 market, addressing the most complex enterprise network challenges faced by these worldwide leaders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The strategic growth investment also marks a key inflection point in the network automation industry, highlighting the essential role of intelligent, self-operating networks in mission-critical operations. In particular, the surge in IT, OT, and IoT devices are placing unprecedented demands on network infrastructure, requiring companies to fast-track the transition from manual network operations.

"The Cuadrilla team has been a dream to work with, and we could not ask for a better business partner," said Jeff Gray, CEO and Co-Founder at Gluware. "They have a clear vision on where the market is headed and have determined that Gluware's technology is vital in getting there. From the day we founded Gluware, we have been consistently building towards this moment, and we are ready to power every enterprise network with our intelligent network automation."

"Gluware has groundbreaking technology and a world-class team addressing the compelling network automation market," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "We are excited to support the Gluware team by positioning the Company to accelerate network transformation, expand its global reach and invest in customer success initiatives."

"IT and OT networks need network automation to meet current and future business demands," said Nicole Banks, Principal at Cuadrilla. "Network automation has evolved to become the standard for best-in-class network management. Gluware's technology is unparalleled, and we see it as the cornerstone for solving the greatest pain points in IT across industries, as well as a foundational platform for acquisition-led growth. We are beyond thrilled to be working with Jeff, Olivier and the Gluware team to drive this transformation."

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to Cuadrilla. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Mintz served as legal advisor to Gluware.

Cuadrilla is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021 with over $500 million in assets under management. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com .

Gluware powers the world's most complex enterprise networks with enterprise-grade, intent-based, multi-vendor, intelligent network automation – ready out-of-the-box or as a unifying developer platform. The leading choice of the Global 2000, Gluware's self-operating and auto-remediating platform handles millions of network changes simultaneously, flawlessly, and in minutes, saving businesses significant time and resources. Gluware is the only turnkey, intelligent network automation software platform for NetOps and NetDevOps that automates enterprise networks in as little as 30 days. For more information, please visit www.gluware.com.

