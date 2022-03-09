CUADRILLA CAPITAL ACQUIRES INFODESK

InfoDesk is a leading enterprise intelligence management SaaS platform, serving nearly 100 Global 2000 enterprises, including some of the largest life sciences, government, professional services and financial services organizations in the world. InfoDesk's cloud-native, AI-enabled software ingests data in real-time from every major information source through its off-the-shelf integrations and robust suite of APIs, transforming that data into actionable intelligence, curated insights and powerful search capabilities to accelerate and improve decision-making. InfoDesk's breadth of available use cases, ease-of-use and high degree of flexibility are unparalleled in the industry and deliver significant ROI for customers across operational, competitive and regulatory intelligence insights.

"Our growth at InfoDesk has led us to seek the right financial partner to achieve our vision for our team and our customers. We are excited to partner with Cuadrilla to invest even more in our AI intelligence management platform and accelerate our pace of growth, both organic and inorganic," said Sterling Stites, CEO, and Lynn Epstein, COO, of InfoDesk. Stites and Epstein will continue in key advisory roles with InfoDesk, and Stites will serve on the Company's Board of Directors.

"InfoDesk has achieved amazing results for its customers that include some of the world's leading life sciences, consulting, financial and government organizations," said Tim Whitehorn, incoming CEO. "We are excited to continue the team's collaborative culture and passion for excellence that has proven to produce innovation and success for customers."

"InfoDesk has established a leading, differentiated position in the fast-growing intelligence management space with a pure-play, multi-tenant SaaS platform that meets the unique needs of highly regulated enterprises," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "With its significant investment in innovation, we believe InfoDesk is well-positioned to continue growing its leadership position in the intelligence management market. We look forward to partnering with Tim and the management team to support InfoDesk during its next phase of growth."

"Major enterprises around the world are grappling with the challenges of digital transformation: identifying high-value use cases, unlocking siloed data from internal and external sources, building and training AI models and assembling the right skill sets," said Eric Hinkle, Operating Partner at Cuadrilla. "The turnkey capabilities provided by InfoDesk enable companies to quickly overcome these challenges. We will continue to expand the breadth of use cases and data sources to deliver even more value to customers."

Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Cuadrilla. Lincoln International served as financial advisor and DLA Piper LLP served as legal advisor to InfoDesk.

About Cuadrilla Capital

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com .

About InfoDesk

Providing connectors to a diverse content network of global information providers, InfoDesk's proprietary "Smarter Data" technology acquires, integrates, normalizes and semantically enriches large volumes of data in real-time from internal and external sources. InfoDesk collaborates with clients to deliver timely, strategic insight that increases competitive awareness, mitigates risk and provides key data for better decisions. For more information, visit www.infodesk.com.

