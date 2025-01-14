CUADRILLA CAPITAL ACQUIRES REPSLY

Strategic growth investment in leading retail execution SaaS platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuadrilla Capital, LLC ("Cuadrilla"), a leading enterprise software investment firm, today announced that it has acquired Repsly, Inc. ("Repsly" or the "Company"). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Repsly is a leading retail execution software platform, serving over 600 consumer product goods ("CPG") companies and retail service providers ("RSP"). Repsly's SaaS/Mobile platform manages and optimizes in-store retail execution workflow, including planogram governance, on-shelf availability, scheduling and routing, competitor tracking and promotion execution by tightly connecting workforce management with data analysis to improve sales, reduce costs and ensure retailer compliance.

"This partnership with Cuadrilla marks an exciting milestone in our next phase of growth and will enable us to continue to expand the ways we serve our customers," said Matthew Brogie, CEO of Repsly. "Repsly's market leading Retail Execution Platform enables brands to drive more sales at the shelf by centralizing their sales, field activity and in-store data, and connecting store-level activities with their impact on sales. Repsly is uniquely positioned to help CPGs and RSPs optimize their execution in the field by improving field team efficiency, increasing promotion compliance and optimizing pricing, inventory and stock levels."

"Brands today face a challenging macroeconomic environment, driven by the need to re-engage consumers in physical retail spaces, combat inflationary pressures and manage through supply chain disruptions," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "Repsly's modern, user-friendly SaaS platform addresses these requirements and more on behalf of leading global brands with large, complex field sales organizations. We look forward to supporting Repsly as they continue to innovate and provide value to their customers."

"CPG companies invest heavily in field teams to support their retail go-to-market and need a trusted tool to ensure sales execution strategies are optimized," said Tim Stafford, Operating Advisor at Cuadrilla. "Repsly leverages cutting-edge AI technologies, including image recognition, to revolutionize retail execution. Repsly serves as a single source of truth for brands with respect to the in-store retail environment, enabling more informed decision-making. We look forward to working with Repsly to further their mission to help field teams use data to win at the shelf."

Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Cuadrilla. Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter served as legal advisor to Repsly.

About Cuadrilla

Cuadrilla is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021 with over $500 million assets under management. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com.

About Repsly

Repsly, Inc. is a retail execution software that empowers CPG teams to make data-driven insights and achieve peak performance in the field. Repsly helps global brands like Kraft Heinz, Adidas, L'Oreal, Spindrift, Beyond Meat, Mattel and AB InBev control compliance at the brand level, improve coverage at the territory level, and execute at the store level. Repsly is the only retail execution solution to connect store-level activities with their impact on sales. Headquartered in Boston, MA with offices globally, Repsly works with over 800 brands in 80 countries around the world. More information is available at www.repsly.com.

