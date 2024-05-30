CUADRILLA CAPITAL-BACKED AGILENCE ACQUIRES INTELLIQ

Agilence and IntelliQ share a unified vision to help loss prevention and operations professionals reduce shrink, increase profits, and ensure the safety and satisfaction of employees and customers. The acquisition will unite the expertise and resources of two industry leaders to offer the widest range of loss prevention capabilities available in the market today.

"Shrink continues to be a major factor contributing to reduced profits everywhere customers and companies meet – in stores, at restaurants, in amusement parks, and online," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence. "According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), nearly two-thirds of shrink can be controlled by companies. With the addition of IntelliQ, our combined best-in-class analytics with award-winning customer success teams will allow our customers to understand their operations and take corrective action to improve profits."

This acquisition represents the next stage of growth for Agilence and further solidifies the company's leadership position in loss prevention by adding over fifty customers and expanding Agilence's presence into EMEA and APAC. "While new geographies represent growth opportunities, our new products, analytic modules, and artificial intelligence capabilities allow us to expand within our customer base to further increase their profits. In particular, case management and store audit products allow companies to ensure compliance with governmental and corporate policies, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and work with law enforcement to combat organized retail crime (ORC)," said Hawkins.

"We are thrilled to join Agilence in the mission to help customers address shrink," said Alex Jazayeri, CEO of IntelliQ. "Our shared focus on customer success and product excellence positions us well to empower the world's most successful loss prevention initiatives and teams. Combined, we set the industry standard and are excited to join Agilence in this next chapter."

"Agilence is the only end-to-end provider of loss prevention analytics, case management, and store audit capabilities in the market. The acquisition of IntelliQ marks an exciting milestone in the Agilence story and provides further opportunities for Agilence to serve its blue-chip customer base and the market broadly," said Michael Richards, Partner at Cuadrilla.

"Agilence delivers substantial ROI to its customers, and the acquisition of IntelliQ will enable Agilence to bring its industry leading capabilities to retailers, grocers, and restaurants globally. We look forward to supporting Agilence as the company continues to transform retail operations," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Managing Partners at Cuadrilla.

Trowers & Hamlins LLP served as legal advisor to Cuadrilla. Wilsons Solicitors LLP served as legal advisor for IntelliQ.

About Cuadrilla Capital

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. More information is available at www.cuadrillacapital.com.

About Agilence

Agilence is a leader in loss prevention, case management, store audit, and operational analytics software, helping prominent retail, restaurant, and grocery companies increase their profit margins by reducing preventable loss. Agilence specializes in uniting digital and physical transactions to help cutting-edge loss prevention teams tackle preventable loss in all its forms - in the store, online, and at the corporate office. Every day, Agilence analyzes over 24 million transactions for its customers, transforming data into insights, and insights into actions. More information is available at www.agilenceinc.com.

About IntelliQ

Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, IntelliQ is a leading provider of forensic analysis software solutions. IntelliQ solutions enable clients to efficiently analyze transactional data from multiple sources and quickly identify instances of potential fraud, loss, or failure of process compliance. With a strong presence in the retail, financial, and government sectors, IntelliQ's solutions generate rapid, substantial, and sustainable returns. More information is available at www.intelliq.com.

