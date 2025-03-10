CUADRILLA CAPITAL-BACKED CHARTBEAT ACQUIRES FATTAIL

FatTail accelerates Chartbeat's innovation roadmap while further establishing the company as a media operations software leader

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartbeat, a leading media operations software platform, backed by Cuadrilla Capital, LLC ("Cuadrilla"), today announced that it has acquired FatTail, Inc. ("FatTail"), an advertising revenue management software platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Chartbeat Acquires FatTail

The addition of FatTail enhances Chartbeat's end-to-end media operations platform, complementing its existing order management solution, Adpoint (Lineup Systems), alongside its industry-leading content analytics tools, Chartbeat and Tubular Labs. FatTail's best-in-class direct advertising solution is purpose-built for digital publishers and retail media and encompasses advertising inventory forecasting, fulfillment, sales enablement and financial reporting management.

"Chartbeat's unique offerings empower our partners to grow both their audience and revenue. We are the only platform that seamlessly connects editorial and sales across all content and monetization channels," said John Saroff, CEO at Chartbeat. "Our clients tell us that they need one source to scale across their entire organization. FatTail furthers our vision to be that source for global enterprise media."

This acquisition reinforces Chartbeat's mission to serve as the central platform for media organizations, integrating on-site and social video content analytics with advertising and subscription sales workflows to drive audience engagement and revenue growth.

"FatTail gives publishers control over their advertising revenue. By integrating with Chartbeat, we'll further automate direct advertising and unlock new levels of data-driven optimization, helping publishers reach more readers, drive down costs and grow their business," said Doug Huntington, CEO of FatTail. "We're thrilled to join forces and build the future together."

"Publishers are facing new challenges on a number of fronts, including engaging audiences amidst an information ecosystem overrun with low-quality content, combating the unauthorized use of their content with respect to AI platforms training LLMs and facing compressed margins selling through programmatic ad exchanges," said Jonah Sulak and Vikram Abraham, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Cuadrilla. "The addition of FatTail, which represents Chartbeat's third acquisition, enhances our value proposition addressing these challenges by empowering media organizations to not only build protective moats but also become walled gardens themselves – through owning and controlling their content production & distribution, direct advertising environment and user experience. We look forward to supporting the Chartbeat and FatTail teams as they continue to drive innovation for leading digital media and retail media enterprises."

Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Chartbeat and Cuadrilla. Atlas Technology Group served as financial advisor and Sheppard Mullin served as legal advisor to FatTail.

About Cuadrilla Capital

Cuadrilla Capital, LLC is a leading enterprise software investment firm founded in 2021 with over $500 million assets under management. Cuadrilla partners with exceptional SaaS companies with strong product-market fit and significant strategic value to drive accelerated growth and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. For more information, visit www.cuadrillacapital.com .

About Chartbeat

Chartbeat, founded in 2009, is the world's leading media operations platform. Best known for its eponymous audience engagement platform, Chartbeat is now a fully integrated platform that supports every aspect of media business operations — from content creation and audience insights to revenue optimization and ad sales. Chartbeat has more than 800 clients in more than 70 countries, including CNN, The New York Times, the BBC, Buzzfeed, Financial Times, ESPN, Condé Nast, NewsCorp, Gannett, Hearst, Disney, Expedia, Ringier AG and Warner Bros. Discovery. For more information, visit www.chartbeat.com .

About FatTail

FatTail is a global enterprise advertising technology company. Its direct advertising platform allows publishers to maximize revenue by automating direct deals. For more than two decades, FatTail has provided the order management system for the world's largest publishers, including Condé Nast, Financial Times and others. Its technology also helps media buyers discover products, inventory and pricing from premium publishers and transact on it at scale. Learn more at www.FatTail.com.

