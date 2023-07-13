CUB Alert: ICC to Hold Public Forum on Ameren's Proposed $1.3 Billion Electric Rate Hike

News provided by

Citizens Utility Board

13 Jul, 2023, 13:31 ET

Excellent opportunity for consumers to speak out against Ameren's rate-hike request

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is asking consumers to make their voices heard at an Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) public forum on Ameren Illinois' $1.3 billion, four-year electric rate-hike request. The in-person event is: 

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Representatives of the ICC will be there to accept public comments submitted both verbally or in written form. Public comments given verbally will be limited to three minutes per person, to allow for as many people to speak as possible.

"We encourage Ameren Illinois customers to go to the Decatur Civic Center and let their voices be heard against this proposed rate hike," CUB Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz said. "Of course, Ameren has to maintain its system, but the utility doesn't deserve a blank check and we're doing everything we can to reduce this proposed increase. We encourage and appreciate public participation in this rate case."

Ameren Illinois filed its $1.3 billion multi-year rate plan in January. That proposed increase plus five other gas or electric rate-hike requests filed by utility companies in 2023 total a record $3.7 billion

As the Ameren electric rate case continues, CUB plans to support more than $500 million in reductions to the proposed increase, working with other parties in the case, including the Illinois Attorney General's Office. (CUB also is challenging the company's proposed $148.9 million gas increase–but the July 19 hearing is about the electric increase only.) The rate hikes would take effect in 2024.

For consumers not able to attend the forum, public comments can be left on the ICC website on Docket Nos. 22-0487/23-0082 or by calling toll-free at 1-800-524-0795 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, see the ICC's news release

In addition to attending the meeting or filing a public comment online, Ameren customers also can sign a CUB petition against the proposed Ameren rate hike at CUBHelpCenter.com.

The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

Also from this source

Longtime Consumer Advocate Sarah Moskowitz Succeeds David Kolata as CUB Executive Director

CUB, MREA, Chicagoland Counties Partner to Launch Solar Switch Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.