CUB applauds ICC for standing up for ComEd, Ameren customers, holding utilities accountable in unprecedented regulatory rulings

News provided by

Citizens Utility Board

14 Dec, 2023, 17:12 ET

 The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) on Thursday rejected the multi-year grid plans proposed by Ameren Illinois and ComEd for lacking any proof of their affordability, slashed the excessive shareholder profit rates pushed by the companies and reduced their record rate-hike requests.

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) on Thursday ruled on record ComEd and Ameren electric rate-hike requests. Below is a statement from CUB Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz.

In an unprecedented ruling in favor of electric customers, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) today reined in reckless spending by ComEd and Ameren, said no to excessive profit rates and lowered the electric utilities' rate-hike requests by hundreds of millions of dollars. After a decade in which electric utilities exploited lax oversight, scandal, and rampant rate hikes to reap excessive profits, the ICC made it clear that ComEd and Ameren must be held accountable to their customers and provide more affordable electric service. Today's ICC ruling delivered an important message: Utilities need to prove that their grid plans will actually benefit consumers. Clean energy is about lowering costs for electric customers in the long run, not giving a blank check to Ameren and ComEd.

CUB REPRESENTATIVES ARE AVAILABLE TO COMMENT THROUGHOUT THE DAY

While the final orders in the cases have not yet been filed, CUB can give this summary of the rulings. On Thursday, the ICC, in a 4-1 vote: 

  • Rejected multi-year plans proposed by ComEd and Ameren, for lacking transparency and adequate proof of their affordability for consumers.
  • Slashed the companies' proposed profit rate for shareholders, cutting them from 10.5 percent or more to 8.905 percent for ComEd and 8.72 percent for Ameren.
  • Lowered the companies' record rate-hike requests by hundreds of millions of dollars. A full accounting of the amount that regulators erased from the ComEd and Ameren rate-hike proposals is still pending the ICC's official filing of its Final Orders. CUB will provide further updates once the consumer group is able to review the actual published rulings.  
  • In Thursday's rulings, the ICC struck the same pro-consumer themes as they did in holding gas utilities accountable in a series of Final Orders last month.

Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

Also from this source

CUB SLAMS IRRESPONSIBLE PEOPLES GAS MOTION

CUB SLAMS IRRESPONSIBLE PEOPLES GAS MOTION

The following is a statement from Citizens Utility Board (CUB) Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz reacting to a motion filed by Peoples Gas today...
CUB, MREA, Chicagoland Counties Launch Fall Solar Switch Program

CUB, MREA, Chicagoland Counties Launch Fall Solar Switch Program

A unique partnership among five Chicagoland counties, nonprofit advocates and expert solar professionals will educate consumers on how they can...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.