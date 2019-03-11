Cub Cadet's All-New Ultima Series: The Ultimate All-Around Mowing Experience

As a result of research including more than 63,000 hours of engineering and testing, the Ultima Series was designed from the ground-up. The Ultima Series isn't simply about a new style or feature; it is a fully reimagined mowing experience with each detail elevated, all while maintaining a strong consumer focus throughout the design process.

Frame strength : A continuous, fully-welded 2x2" tubular frame delivers strength and durability.

Comfort : The Ultima Series redefines comfort with a high-back, adjustable seat, industry-exclusive overmolded hand grips and advanced polymer seat isolators to deliver a smoother, quieter ride than traditional springs.

: The Ultima Series redefines comfort with a high-back, adjustable seat, industry-exclusive overmolded hand grips and advanced polymer seat isolators to deliver a smoother, quieter ride than traditional springs. Best-in-class cut*: The AeroForce™ cutting system outfitted on select Ultima Series delivers best-in-class cut quality, a claim tested with The Ohio State University . This means fewer clumps and stragglers, finer clippings, and increased evenness during mowing.

Simple upkeep: Maintenance-free spindles, a hinged floor pan for easy deck access and a best-in-class warranty make maintenance simple and easy and provide the ultimate peace-of-mind.

"Launching the Ultima Series is as exciting for us as it is for our customers, and is best summed up by one eager homeowner saying the grass can't grow fast enough," said Trevor Oriold, Business Segment Director at Cub Cadet. "This early momentum is evidence that our approach is working and our commitment to carefully and thoughtfully designing around people will continue to be the heart of our success."

The Ultima Series offers two trim levels, the ZT1 and ZT2, with varying deck size options. The ZT1 is built to raise the bar for durability without sacrificing operator comfort and offers 42", 46", 50", and 54" decks. The ZT2 steps up with maximum strength, comfort and durability with a more premium engine, stronger transmission, a reinforced fabricated AeroForce™ deck, tougher tires on stylized 10-inch rims, and a fully adjustable high-back seat with armrests. The ZT2 collection is larger, with 50", 54", and 60" deck sizes.

Additionally, the Ultima Series comes equipped with:

A rubber floor mat to dampen vibrations

Fifteen quarter-inch deck height adjustments

An offset front axle for precise trimming

LED headlights

Standard rear tow hitch

Premium tire set

Powerful Kohler® and Kawasaki ® engines

The Ultima Series is now on sale online, at local Cub Cadet dealerships, Tractor Supply Co., and at Home Depot stores nationwide. To find your nearest retailer, click here. For more information on the Ultima Series of zero-turn lawn mowers, click here.

*Based on testing and evaluation conducted with The Ohio State University of cut appearance in side discharge, mulch and bagging modes of current model Cub Cadet ZT1 54, John Deere Z355 E, Toro TimeCutter SS 5000, Hustler RAPTOR 52, Ariens ICON X 52 and Husqvarna Z 254 conducted on 5–7, June 2018. The Ohio State University does not endorse or promote Cub Cadet or any of its products and services.

About Cub Cadet

Established in 1961, Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using the highest quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high performance power equipment and services that cover all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners – including four-wheel steer zero-turn riders; lap bar zero-turn riders; utility vehicles; lawn and garden tractors, battery and gasoline-powered handheld and chore products; snow throwers and more. Based in Valley City, Ohio, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing around the people that depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit www.CubCadet.com.

