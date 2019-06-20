CUB Introduces RV Blind Spot Solution

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUB, the Taiwan-based ADAS, TMPS and electromechanical manufacturing company, is excited to introduce two, easy to install, blind spot detection devices for motorhomes and towable trailers. The CUB devices are solely imported by NOVUS Technologies, the Brea based company.

Both devices include a lane change alert, consisting of a sound and a warning light with the corresponding flashing turn signals, when a vehicle is within the warning zone or if there is a vehicle detected approaching.

In addition, the device for towable vehicles automatically activates the blind spot detection (BSD) when the vehicle exceeds 15mph with a warning signal that lights up when the vehicle is within the warning zone or if there is a vehicle detected. The motorhomes device offers a rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) that is activated when the vehicle is placed in reverse. An audible tone is heard a warning lamp flashes when a pedestrian or vehicle is detected approaching.

ABOUT CUB GROUP:

CUB is a global manufacturer, designing and producing ADAS, TPMS, and electromechanical parts. Headquartered in Taiwan, with manufacturing in both China and Taiwan certified with IATF16949 and ISO9001 qualifications. Engineering and support offices located in North America, Taiwan, and China. https://rvblindspot.com/

NOVUS Radar Technologies is headquartered in Brea, California is the sole importer and marketing of CUB ADAS Products for the North American market. Since 2017, NOVUS is engaged in the research, development, engineering, design, kitting, sales and marketing of ADAS products, TPMS solutions, and electromechanical products for the automotive, recreational vehicle, commercial fleet and heavy industry environments. NOVUS is staffed with experience that has been the recipient of numerous excellence awards for design and innovation encompassing decades of experience. NOVUS is located on the web at www.novusradar.com.

