CUB: RECORD GAS RATE-HIKE REQUESTS SET FOR FINAL RULING THURSDAY

Threatened Increases By Four Utilities, Accounting for Nearly $1 Billion in Higher Heating Costs As Winter Begins, on ICC's Agenda

WHAT :

IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT: The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has posted its agenda for Thursday's Regular Open Meeting and it plans to issue final orders on about $887 million in rate-hike requests proposed by the state's major gas utilities. These cases are set to be decided Thursday:

$402 million Peoples Gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0069).

Peoples Gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0069). $320 million Nicor Gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0066).

million Nicor Gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0066). $148.9 million Ameren Illinois gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0067).

million Ameren Illinois gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0067). $17 million North Shore Gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0068).

Consumer advocates from Illinois PIRG and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be at the meeting* and available in person or on the phone throughout the day for reaction interviews.

*Note : While decisions will be announced at the meeting, the written order with complete details may not be released until late in the day.

WHEN :

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16

WHERE :

Illinois Commerce Commission

160 North LaSalle Street

Eighth Floor, State of Illinois Building

Chicago, Illinois 60601

A streaming link will be posted day of: https://www.icc.illinois.gov/meetings/meeting/commission-meeting/21535

BACKGROUND :

The ICC's rulings will decide on a number of key issues concerning Illinois consumers, including

The utilities' profit rate for shareholders.

Ongoing investments in gas infrastructure.

The fixed monthly amount customers pay before using any gas.

Discounted rates for lower-income customers.

Planning for a future where many leave the gas system for all-electric homes

