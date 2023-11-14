CUB: RECORD GAS RATE-HIKE REQUESTS SET FOR FINAL RULING THURSDAY

News provided by

Citizens Utility Board

14 Nov, 2023, 16:54 ET

Threatened Increases By Four Utilities, Accounting for Nearly $1 Billion in Higher Heating Costs As Winter Begins, on ICC's Agenda

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT: The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has posted its agenda for Thursday's Regular Open Meeting and it plans to issue final orders on about $887 million in rate-hike requests proposed by the state's major gas utilities. These cases are set to be decided Thursday:

  • $402 million Peoples Gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0069).
  • $320 million Nicor Gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0066).
  • $148.9 million Ameren Illinois gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0067).
  • $17 million North Shore Gas rate-hike request (Docket 23-0068).

Consumer advocates from Illinois PIRG and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be at the meeting* and available in person or on the phone throughout the day for reaction interviews.

*Note: While decisions will be announced at the meeting, the written order with complete details may not be released until late in the day.

WHEN:
11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16

WHERE:
Illinois Commerce Commission
160 North LaSalle Street
Eighth Floor, State of Illinois Building
Chicago, Illinois 60601
A streaming link will be posted day of: https://www.icc.illinois.gov/meetings/meeting/commission-meeting/21535 

BACKGROUND:
The ICC's rulings will decide on a number of key issues concerning Illinois consumers, including

  • The utilities' profit rate for shareholders.
  • Ongoing investments in gas infrastructure.         
  • The fixed monthly amount customers pay before using any gas.
  • Discounted rates for lower-income customers.
  • Planning for a future where many leave the gas system for all-electric homes    

Illinois PIRG is an advocate for the public interest. We speak out for a healthier, safer world in which we're freer to pursue our own individual well-being and the common good. Learn more at www.illinoispirg.org.

Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

