CUB Releases 2019 Guide To Help Consumers Reduce TV Costs

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a yearlong 35th anniversary celebration, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), one of Illinois' top consumer advocates, has released its 2019 "Guide to Cutting Your TV Costs."

Visit CitizensUtilityBoard.org to get emailed a free copy of the 19-page publication, which has a new look and gives consumers up-to-date information on how to reduce their bloated cable bills–or cut the cord entirely.

CUB's guide outlines consumers' choices in the current market, breaks down the typical cable bill line-by-line, provides strategies for negotiating with a cable provider, and explains options for ditching cable service entirely.

"Cable bills are a constant source of frustration for Illinois consumers who contact us with complaints," CUB Communications Director Jim Chilsen said Friday. "We want to give consumers the knowledge and the tools to take control of their TV costs, whether they choose to stay with cable or cut the cord."

The guide makes it simple to understand what equipment and services are available for consumers interested in alternatives to traditional cable television service. It helps make simple comparisons between streaming devices and streaming services, shows how to replace cable with streaming and still watch some live TV, and includes a worksheet to help do the math on the cheapest plan possible to meet a household's viewing preferences.

CUB reviewed more than 100 sources to find the tips to help consumers make the best choices for their TV service. To get emailed a free copy of "CUB's Guide to Cutting Your TV Costs," visit CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

In 2019, CUB is celebrating its 35th anniversary as Illinois' leading nonprofit, nonpartisan utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

