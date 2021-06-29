CUB Releases New Guide To Help Illinois Consumers Shop Phone Market

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Tuesday announced that it has released a new "Guide to Phone Choices" to help Illinois consumers navigate their options in the telecom market.

Visit CitizensUtilityBoard.org to order a free copy of the 16-page publication, which includes information about selecting cellphone, landline and VoIP service.

The phone landscape has shifted dramatically over the last decade. Traditional landlines have largely been replaced by VoIP, smartphones, bundled offers and Zoom. Tech giants seem as powerful as ever, and as a result, consumers face tough choices and high price tags. A family of four can easily spend more than $200 a month on phone service.

When shopping for phone options, consumers need good information. That's where CUB's Guide to Phone Choices comes in. The booklet also includes helpful sections on whether or not bundling is a good deal, dialing 911, calling internationally and videoconferencing.

"We know that Illinois consumers—and even CUB staffers—can get overwhelmed by all the factors to consider when selecting phone service," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said. "This guide gives consumers the tools they need to make the right decisions for their lifestyle and wallet."

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

