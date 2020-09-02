Cub Scouts from Across the Los Angeles Region Are Ready to Grow

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCal Boy Scout Councils launched Join Cub Scouting Week between today running August 31st – September 4th helping youth and families from across the region be active, engaged, learning, and having fun. Preliminary responses have been incredible. More than 400 Cub Scout Packs are participating and there has been an uptick in interested families visiting our local sign up page: www.joinsocalscouts.org

"Community service has always been part of our mission and we are amazed at the response from our volunteers and Scouts during the pandemic," said Andrew Sisolak, Director of Field Services. "Scouts created 3D printed and sewed masks for hospitals, in addition to food drives for on Catalina and in L.A. County."

Scouts were busy this summer earning thousands of merit badges and meeting friends from all over the country as the council quickly pivoted to virtual camps. "We had to include Pacific time on our sessions as kids from coast to coast and even a military base in England participated in our online Merit Badge courses and summer camps," stated Marketing Director R.C. Peterson. Video conferencing and safer at home orders meant JPL scientists and Hollywood actors were able to drop in and give guest lectures and answer questions from Scouts studying Space Exploration and Movie Making. "What really set our programming apart was combining virtual instruction with kinetic learning projects allowing students to get outside and participate in traditional Scouting skills all in a socially distance and safe manner," said Peterson.

Join Cub Scouting Week has taken a similar analog and digital approach combining yard signs and chalk art with Facebook profile frames and digital signups to spread the fun of Cub Scouts. Cub Scout Packs are currently offering a mix of weekly virtual programs including crafts, environmental education, and 96 unique adventures for youth. In-person programming, in accordance with state Covid-19 Guidelines, activities like Pinewood Derby, Field Days, and service projects will occur at local Boy Scouts of America camps and facilities.



About Boy Scouts of America, Western Los Angeles County Council

WLACC serves nearly 10,000 youth throughout Los Angeles County. The Council is committed to providing the same safe and engaging programing Scouting is known for during the pandemic with thousands of Scouts participating in virtual Merit Badge classes, our new virtual Summer Camp experience, TriCamp and dozens of other virtual programs. The WLACC is also dedicated to our local community as we work to provide hundreds of meals to families in need on Catalina island.

