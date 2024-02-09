CUB STATEMENT ON ILLINOIS AMERICAN'S $152 MILLION RATE-HIKE REQUEST

News provided by

Citizens Utility Board

09 Feb, 2024, 10:22 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Utility Board (CUB) Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz released a statement today about Illinois American Water's $152 million rate-hike request before the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC):

Illinois American's $152 million rate-hike request is severe and greedy—the company is pushing for an excessive profit rate for its shareholders—and CUB will do everything it can to reduce it. We often hear complaints from Illinois American customers about painfully high bills, fueled by the utility's aggressive strategy of buying up municipal systems across Illinois, along with winning legislative approval to add a "Qualifying Infrastructure Plant" surcharge to bills. While water customers struggle, Illinois American's parent company has pulled in about $1.6 billion in profits over the last two years. This punishing rate hike will be a hardship to consumers who depend on the utility for a vital service–and that's why we're challenging the company's money-grab.

  Background:              

  • On Feb. 8, 2024, Illinois American Water filed a request to increase rates by $152.4 million, or about 39.5 percent, with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). In the rate-hike request, the utility proposes increasing its Return on Equity (ROE), or profit-rate for shareholders, from 9.78 percent to 10.75 percent.

  • Illinois American says the rate hike would increase residential monthly water service bills by about $24 per month, while the average residential wastewater bill would increase by about $5 per month. Rates would depend on a customer's service area.

  • Since 2016, Illinois American has successfully pushed for two other rate hikes before the ICC: an $85 million increase in 2022, and a $35 million increase in 2016.

  • American Water, Illinois American's parent company, has made $1.59 billion in profits over the last two years—including $820 million in 2022 and $773 million through the first nine months of 2023.

  • The rate case, Docket # 24-0097, will take approximately 11 months to complete. Customers can sign a petition against the rate hike at CUBActionCenter.com, or can file a public comment against the increase directly with the ICC.

  • Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in Illinois. It provides water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million customers.

The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is celebrating its 40th anniversary as Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. In 2024, CUB is celebrating its 40th anniversary of consumer advocacy work. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

SOURCE Citizens Utility Board

Also from this source

CONSUMER ALERT: TIPS TO BATTLE BITTER COLD AT HOME

CONSUMER ALERT: TIPS TO BATTLE BITTER COLD AT HOME

The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Friday released tips for Illinoisans to keep their homes safe and warm, with temperatures expected to plunge...
CUB applauds ICC for standing up for ComEd, Ameren customers, holding utilities accountable in unprecedented regulatory rulings

CUB applauds ICC for standing up for ComEd, Ameren customers, holding utilities accountable in unprecedented regulatory rulings

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) on Thursday ruled on record ComEd and Ameren electric rate-hike requests. Below is a statement from CUB...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.