Cub Summer Event Series Focused on Bill Savings and Solar

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer watchdog group Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is hosting a summer event series to help Illinois residents save on their utility bills. The webinar series will offer events in English and Spanish focused on energy efficiency, bill savings and solar.

The webinar series will culminate with a Sept. 2 Virtual Utility Bill Clinic. Event registrants will speak one-on-one with a CUB counselor to discuss their bills in a private and secure video call. You'll learn how to spot unnecessary charges, decode your bills, spot errors and avoid scams. CUB representatives will also tell you about energy efficiency programs and rebates that can save you money on your bills.

CUB's events will be:

3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021

Opciones para elegir un plan telefónico (Spanish)

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3BJLELb

4 p.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021

Home Energy Savings

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3xaD0BP

3 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021

Ahorrar Energia (Spanish)

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3i8rC5k

6 p.m. – 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Energy Legislation and Going Solar

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3yaD1ay

12 p.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Save on your Telecom Bills

Registration link: https://bit.ly/2Wd52Qs

6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021

Virtual Utility Bill Clinic (English and Spanish)

Registration link: https://bit.ly/3xgAla9

"Our summer webinar series and Virtual Utility Bill Clinic are open to anyone interested in saving their hard-earned money and shaving unnecessary spending off their utility bills," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said.

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping block rate hikes, secure refunds, and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its award-winning website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

