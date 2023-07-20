CUB Ventures/CDLLife Appoints New CEO and CRO to Drive Growth and Innovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CUB Ventures , the parent company of CDLLife , Uhray, Veterans in Trucking, and Hot Seat Services is thrilled to announce the appointment of two highly accomplished leaders to its executive team. Kevin Hall has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Todd Hensley will assume the role as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at CUB Ventures/CDLLife.

Kevin Hall will take the wheel in his newly appointed role as Chief Executive Officer, bringing over 20 years of executive-level experience to the organization, he has held several leadership roles throughout his career. Since the successful sale of his SaaS business in 2019, he has been advising growth-stage technology firms. Travis Overton, CEO for the last 6 years has transitioned to the role of Chairman of the Board.

"I am thrilled to join such an innovative organization. With the largest community of CDL-A drivers in the U.S., a great team, amazing partners, and customers, CUB Ventures is poised for a very successful future," said Hall. "Together we will continue to innovate and drive the critical connections that matter among the professionals in the transportation industry."

Todd Hensley, newly appointed as Chief Revenue Officer brings over 30 years of sales and marketing experience to the organization, with a primary focus on the transportation sector.

"I am excited to join the CUB Ventures/CDLLife team, whose collective spirit and mindset provide a platform to develop strategic opportunities aimed at solutions for current and future clients," said Hensley. "I look forward to evolving and expanding our business in transportation and related industries."

As CUB Ventures/CDLLife continues to prioritize community growth, and customer-centric solutions through technological advancement, the addition of Kevin Hall as CEO and Todd Hensley as CRO signals the organization's commitment to providing unparalleled service to the trucking industry.

About Kevin Hall

Kevin brings over 25 years of experience in scaling innovative businesses in the tech and marketing space. In 2010, Hall founded Next Connexions and sold the business in 2019. As CEO, he led the company from start-up to Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in 5 years, providing mission-critical solutions to the largest companies in the world. Prior, as CEO Hall built a leading digital marketing agency serving both regional and Fortune 100 organizations. After a merger with an Ad/PR firm, he led the integrated marketing agency to double its revenue and grow to the second largest in the mid-Atlantic region. Since his exit in 2019, Hall has been serving as an Operating Partner and Advisor to both independently owned and PE-backed technology companies, where he has guided transformation in operations, hyper-tuning GTM, building great cultures, and implementing programs to continually focus on the customers and partners.

Hall started his career as a developer before founding his first digital marketing agency and holds a Bachelor of Science from West Virginia University and a Master of Science from Marshall University.

About Todd Hensley

Todd has previously served as the Vice President, and most recently as President of Driver iQ from 2019-2023. He is a subject matter expert in sales, marketing, negotiation of partnership agreements, and affinity relationships. His career has included senior management positions with organizations such as US Investigation Services/DAC, IBM, Williams Companies, and CrossCom National. While serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing of CrossCom National, Todd developed and implemented the international expansion of sales operations into the United Kingdom.

Throughout his career, Todd has specialized in increasing revenue and market share through partnerships, channel sales, new product offerings, and expansion into additional markets, while building and managing sales teams on a national and international level. Todd also brings significant insight into business process improvement, acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate development.

Hensley holds a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University in International Business, with graduate studies at Richmond College, London, England, and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

About CUB Ventures

CUB Ventures connects companies with the nation's largest digital audience of truck drivers by creating engaging content and implementing industry-leading lead generation technology to increase carrier visibility to the workforce. The CUB Ventures family of brands includes CDLLife, Uhray, Veterans in Trucking, and Hot Seat Services.

Mission Statement: To provide industry-leading products and services to transform and enhance the experiences of truck drivers and carriers.

For more information about CUB Ventures, please visit: cub.ventures.

