Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Kevin Sorbo Star in 'The Firing Squad' Based on the Incredible True Story of Prisoners Who Found Hope While Living on Death Row

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on a powerful true story of finding hope in the face of death, celebrated Christian filmmaker Tim Chey is bringing to theaters The Firing Squad, an inspiring movie about three convicted criminals, portrayed by acclaimed actors Kevin Sorbo ("God's Not Dead" and "Let There Be Light") and Cuba Gooding, Jr. ("Jerry Maguire"), alongside breakout star James Barrington, who are sentenced to death in an Indonesian prison in 2015. This powerful story is set to impact audiences nationwide in August 2024.

The Firing Squad delves into the harrowing journey of three men who find themselves on the brink of execution. As the countdown to their deaths begins, a remarkable sequence of events unfolds, revealing the transformative power of faith and the hope that transcends earthly trials. The men's journey of redemption doesn't stop at personal salvation; it ignites a spiritual revolution within the prison camp, guiding the souls of the most hardened criminals toward the loving embrace of Christ.

Known for his compelling and faith-driven narratives, Chey hopes The Firing Squad will leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

"At its core, this film is a story of courage, resilience and the transformative power of salvation through Jesus Christ," said Chey. "I'm an evangelist first and a filmmaker second. Beyond mere entertainment, I pray the film will serve as a catalyst for introspection, compelling audiences to embrace the grace and love of Jesus Christ."

Lead Cast:

Kevin Sorbo , known for his impactful roles in faith-based films, takes on the role of Pastor Lynbrook. His performance resonates with authenticity and passion.

, known for his impactful roles in faith-based films, takes on the role of Pastor Lynbrook. His performance resonates with authenticity and passion. Cuba Gooding, Jr. embodies Samuel Wilson , another inmate facing imminent execution. Gooding, Jr. shared that his experience making this film became more than an acting job; it was a life-altering experience that drew him closer to Christ.

embodies , another inmate facing imminent execution. Gooding, Jr. shared that his experience making this film became more than an acting job; it was a life-altering experience that drew him closer to Christ. James Barrington portrays convicted drug dealer-turned- Christian Peter Lone with remarkable vulnerability and strength.

Sorbo, a vocal advocate for Christian entertainment, has emphasized the importance of supporting faith-based projects like The Firing Squad.

"In today's entertainment landscape, it's crucial that we rally behind projects that uphold Christian values and share stories of faith," said Sorbo. "We have a battle to win in Hollywood. Films like this are powerful tools for spreading messages of hope and inspiration."

Cuba Gooding, Jr., shared, "Our nation, let alone the entire world, has appeared to move away from God in so many areas of society. It's time for us to get back to our faith. Our film 'The Firing Squad' was the first script I've read in a very long time that reminded me we are all surrounded by God's love and that His faith is eternal. It's a story of redemption, the likes of which I've not seen in a very long time."

Marking Epoch Studios' first foray into faith-based cinema, The Firing Squad is a testament to the redemption available to all through Jesus Christ. The film is set to hit theaters nationwide on August 2, 2024. For more information and exclusive content, visit the official website: firingsquadfilm.com or follow the film on social media:

