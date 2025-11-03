Cubby and Neighbor Partner to Help Storage Facilities Fill Units Faster and Boost Revenue

This integration gives Cubby customers the ability to instantly reach online renters searching for self storage and parking in their city.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighbor, the largest marketplace for self storage, vehicle storage and parking, today announced a partnership with Cubby, an all-in-one management and e-commerce platform for self storage operators.

Through this integration, Cubby customers can automatically list their available units on Neighbor's nationwide marketplace, putting their facilities directly in front of today's digital-minded renters. Neighbor's platform connects renters with traditional self storage facilities across the country, helping them quickly find the right storage type, size, and features—from standard 10x10 and 5x5 units to climate-controlled and drive-up options—while helping facilities reduce vacancy rates through one streamlined online experience.

For decades, the self storage industry has operated behind closed gates, relying on offline listings, manual calls, and siloed software. Meanwhile, renters have been trained by marketplaces like Airbnb and Amazon to expect easy booking, transparent pricing, and reviews. Now, with Cubby and Neighbor, that gap is finally closing, giving operators a modern, digital way to compete.

In an industry long dominated by billboard signs and local referrals, a new generation of renters is moving online. More than 75 percent of self storage customers now rent through mobile apps or websites, proof that operators need to meet demand where it is: on the internet.

"The self-storage industry is massive and fragmented, made up of more than 50,000 facilities, most of them run by small, independent operators who don't have the digital tools or marketing budgets of bigger brands. For years, those mom-and-pop shops have been locked out of the online marketplace because access has depended on using specific CRMs or costly lead-generation platforms," said Joseph Woodbury, CEO of Neighbor. "At Neighbor, we're partnering directly with innovative platforms like Cubby to change that. Together, we're giving every operator—large or small—the ability to compete for the digital renter, meet them where they search, and grow without changing how they already do business."

"Cubby has always been about giving operators powerful tools to manage and grow their business. Partnering with Neighbor extends that mission by opening a new digital storefront for every Cubby-powered facility on the largest self-storage marketplace in the country," said Matt Engfer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cubby. "With Cubby and Neighbor working together, operators can focus on what they do best while reaching a new generation of online renters effortlessly."

How This Partnership Works for You

For Cubby customers (facility owners and operators):

Instant distribution: Publish available units directly to Neighbor's marketplace, reaching renters searching for self storage, parking, and vehicle storage in real time.





Publish available units directly to Neighbor's marketplace, reaching renters searching for self storage, parking, and vehicle storage in real time. New revenue, no extra work: Fill vacant units faster without changing existing workflows.





Fill vacant units faster without changing existing workflows. Digital visibility: Compete for the modern renter who expects to search, compare, and book storage online.





Compete for the modern renter who expects to search, compare, and book storage online. Simple integration: Neighbor syncs with Cubby's pricing, availability, and operations tools for effortless setup.





Neighbor syncs with Cubby's pricing, availability, and operations tools for effortless setup. Clean reporting: Payments are powered by Cubby directly within Neighbor, so operators automatically capture attribution data. The accounting reconciliation is handled automatically within Cubby.

For people looking for self storage:

All the storage. One search. Find any type of storage and parking spaces side-by-side.





Find any type of storage and parking spaces side-by-side. Book instantly: Transparent pricing, verified reviews, and online checkout mean less hassle, more convenience.

How to Get Started

Cubby customers can learn more by emailing [email protected] .

. Interested in growing revenue and improving operations? Learn more about Cubby at cubbystorage.com and visit Neighbor at neighbor.com/business/storage-facilities to learn how your facility can integrate with Neighbor.

About Neighbor

Neighbor is the largest and most comprehensive marketplace for self storage and parking, with listings in every U.S. city. From storage facilities to neighborhood garages, driveways, and RV spots, Neighbor brings every option together in one simple search. Renters can compare and book in minutes, while businesses and individuals earn income by renting out unused space. Backed by $75M from top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Fifth Wall, and Pelion Venture Partners, Neighbor is redefining how people find and provide storage and parking.

About Cubby

Cubby is the self-storage platform that makes growth simple. With over 400 clients, Cubby reinvents e-commerce, facility management, revenue management and call center management in one AI powered platform.

