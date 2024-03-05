Cube Adds Support for the Microsoft Data and Analytics Ecosystem to Deliver a Truly Universal Semantic Layer to Enterprises

In addition to Tableau, Google Cloud, and AWS, Cube now works seamlessly with Microsoft PowerBI, Azure, Fabric, and OpenAI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cube today announced that its universal semantic layer, Cube Cloud, now seamlessly integrates with an array of Microsoft BI solutions, bringing a single source of truth to BI and analytics programs built on Microsoft. Cube's support makes it easier for companies using Microsoft's world-class cloud analytics solutions to build a universal semantic layer to serve multiple business units that are inevitably using different business intelligence and analytics platforms, both in and out of the Microsoft ecosystem. This includes Power BI, Tableau, Thoughtspot, Preset, Microsoft Excel, as well as custom-built data apps, customer-facing experiences, and AI frameworks like Langchain.

"Cube Cloud now works seamlessly with the Microsoft ecosystem, delivering a universal semantic layer that can provide unified metrics to any data experience," said Artyom Keydunov, Co-founder and CEO of Cube. "For businesses that use PowerBI and other BI software or AI tools, the Cube Cloud semantic layer is the perfect solution to manage all your metrics, definitions, and access in one place. With Cube Cloud and Microsoft BI solutions, teams spend more time delivering insights and waste less time with duplicated business logic."

Microsoft solutions supported by Cube Cloud include Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Fabric and MS SQL Server as data sources, and Microsoft Entra ID for single sign-on. The Cube solution also supports VNet connectivity, VNet peering, and Azure PrivateLink. Cube Cloud is available on the Azure Marketplace and customers can purchase it via Azure credits.

"With Cube's semantic layer, we were able to improve and streamline our analytics offering for customers in just two weeks," said Dhyan Shah, Sr. Product Manager at RamSoft. "Now, with Cube support for Microsoft Fabric, we are well equipped to support our users with greater flexibility. The Cube platform is customizable and comprehensive — and now, even more compatible with our existing data stack."

"We constantly invest in new functionality that improves the customer experience. Cube has allowed us to do it quickly and at significant cost savings," said Todd Vaccaro, Product Manager at SecurityScorecard. "We're now extending our use of the Cube platform to internal users who want actionable information. As Power BI users, we appreciate Cube's support of Microsoft tools so we can rely on Power BI for the visualization layer while holding Cube as the underlying unifying semantic layer to manage all our data experiences in one place."

Cube's universal semantic layer, Cube Cloud, helps companies manage and optimize their analytics workflow. Any data source can be optimized for performance, accuracy, and consistency before being fed into any data application: internal, external, human, or bot-facing. Cube Cloud is installed on 90,000 servers and used by 4.9 million users. Customers include 203 companies in the Fortune 1000. Based in San Francisco, Cube is backed by Decibel, Bain Capital Ventures, Betaworks and Eniac Ventures. To learn more visit cube.dev.

