Cube and Rillet Team Up to Bring Real-Time, AI-Powered Financial Intelligence to Modern Finance Teams

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the fastest-rising companies in the finance tech ecosystem are joining forces. Cube, the financial intelligence platform built for the AI-era, and Rillet, the AI-native ERP built for speed and scale, today announced a partnership integration designed to turn raw accounting data into instant FP&A insight.

Cube x Rillet logo

The partnership connects Rillet's clean, structured general ledger directly into Cube's AI-driven planning and analysis engine, giving finance teams a single, real-time view of their numbers—and the ability to query, forecast, and analyze them in seconds.

AI Is Rewriting How FP&A Works

"Finance teams are being asked to move faster and think more strategically than ever, and AI is becoming a foundational part of that shift," said Christina Ross, CEO and Founder of Cube. "Rillet is a thoroughly modern ERP. Being AI-native, Rillet's streamlined GL pairs perfectly with Cube's intelligence layer. Together, we're giving FP&A teams real-time actuals, automated variance analysis, conversational insights, and AI-driven forecasts—all while allowing them to stay in the tools, spreadsheets, browsers, and chat that they already know. This is what the future of finance work looks like."

The integration feeds Rillet's structured GL data directly into Cube's AI layer, turning transactions into forecasts, variances, and insights in seconds. Rillet supplies the clean, real-time accounting data; Cube unlocks the strategic intelligence on top of it.

Two Modern Platforms, One Seamless Workflow

Rillet, which has quickly gained traction among hypergrowth and IPO companies, was built to address the shortcomings of traditional ERPs—slow, rigid systems that make it hard for accounting teams to operate efficiently, interrogate their numbers or adapt to changing business needs.

"We built Rillet to remove the friction that keeps finance teams from doing their best work. Legacy ERPs weren't designed for AI or modern finance teams, so we rebuilt the GL from the ground up. Pairing Rillet with Cube, clearly built for the AI-era, moves teams closer to the Zero-Day Close with instant actuals, instant insights, and no more busywork," said Nicolas Kopp, CEO and Founder of Rillet.

With the Rillet x Cube integration, customers can:

Sync actuals from Rillet into Cube in real time

Drill into transactions and metadata without leaving the planning environment

Generate forecasts using AI

Run automated variance analysis

Use natural language to ask questions about performance and get instant answers

Maintain a single governed, audit-ready source of truth across systems

Availability

The Cube × Rillet integration is available starting today to all joint customers.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI-native accounting platform made to tailor fit the workflows of accountants and a full replacement for legacy ERPs. Scaling and hyper-growth companies like Mercor and Windsurf use Rillet to enable a smarter close with native integrations, automated journal entries, and AI embedded workflows. They are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Barcelona.

About Cube

Cube is the financial intelligence platform built for the AI era. The platform unifies data from all source systems and spreadsheets to supercharge planning, accelerate analysis, and unlock the insights that drive better decisions—while giving FP&A teams the freedom to work seamlessly across Excel, Google Sheets, the web, or chat. Cube is the smartest way to work in the tools teams love.

SOURCE Cube