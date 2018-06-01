CUBE Award Winners Announced at Third Annual Subscription Summit

Best Women's Box: Box of Style

Best Men's Box: Watch Gang

Best Pet Box: KitNipBox

Best Kids Box: KidBox

Best Craft/Artisan Box: GlobeIn

Best Food Box: SnackNation

Best Box Design: Test Tube by New Beauty

Best Marketing Campaign: Hunt A Killer

Best Customer Experience: Boxycharm

Best Overall Box: Loot Crate

Best Start-Up Box: Vitamin Packs

People's Choice Award: FabFitFun

Nominees were judged by a panel of highly respected industry leaders, analysts and consultants. The People's Choice was administered with My Subscription Addiction members.

"We are excited to recognize the SubCom industries leaders and innovators through the annual CUBE awards" said Paul Chambers, Co-Founder of the Subscription Summit and SUBTA. "In this fast-growing industry, these companies craft thoughtful and creative experiences that continue to delight their customers."

The Subscription Trade Association are the creators behind SubSummit 2018 which hosted more than 700 attendees and 70 notable speakers. The event runs May 30 to June 1 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Among the event's top highlights includes the presentation of the CUBE Awards, the first awards of its kind for the subscription box industry. Notable previous winners include Loot Crate, Pop Sugar and Blue Apron.

About the Subscription Trade Association

The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), is a global network built for today's industry leaders, innovators and partners who are driving the rapid evolution of how consumers discover, buy and experience new products.

Launched in 2017, the association's mission is to support the growth of subscription businesses through: networking, professional development, customer service benchmarking, profitable growth and fostering a socially conscious subscription box industry. More information on the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) can be found on its website at: http://www.subta.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cube-award-winners-announced-at-third-annual-subscription-summit-300657994.html

SOURCE Subscription Trade Association

Related Links

http://www.subta.com

