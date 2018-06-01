CUBE Award Winners Announced at Third Annual Subscription Summit

DENVER, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) today announces the CUBE Award winners at the third annual Subscription Summit in Denver, Colo. The CUBE Awards are awarded to the best subscription boxes powering SubCom's growth today. This year, twelve categories were recognized for three defining characteristics including innovation, executional excellence and customer experience.
The 2018 CUBE Award categories and honorees are:
- Best Women's Box: Box of Style
- Best Men's Box: Watch Gang
- Best Pet Box: KitNipBox
- Best Kids Box: KidBox
- Best Craft/Artisan Box: GlobeIn
- Best Food Box: SnackNation
- Best Box Design: Test Tube by New Beauty
- Best Marketing Campaign: Hunt A Killer
- Best Customer Experience: Boxycharm
- Best Overall Box: Loot Crate
- Best Start-Up Box: Vitamin Packs
- People's Choice Award: FabFitFun
Nominees were judged by a panel of highly respected industry leaders, analysts and consultants. The People's Choice was administered with My Subscription Addiction members.
"We are excited to recognize the SubCom industries leaders and innovators through the annual CUBE awards" said Paul Chambers, Co-Founder of the Subscription Summit and SUBTA. "In this fast-growing industry, these companies craft thoughtful and creative experiences that continue to delight their customers."
The Subscription Trade Association are the creators behind SubSummit 2018 which hosted more than 700 attendees and 70 notable speakers. The event runs May 30 to June 1 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Among the event's top highlights includes the presentation of the CUBE Awards, the first awards of its kind for the subscription box industry. Notable previous winners include Loot Crate, Pop Sugar and Blue Apron.
About the Subscription Trade Association
The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), is a global network built for today's industry leaders, innovators and partners who are driving the rapid evolution of how consumers discover, buy and experience new products.
Launched in 2017, the association's mission is to support the growth of subscription businesses through: networking, professional development, customer service benchmarking, profitable growth and fostering a socially conscious subscription box industry. More information on the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) can be found on its website at: http://www.subta.com.
