Cube Deepens Support for the Google Data and Analytics Ecosystem to Deliver a Single Source of Truth to Enterprises

Cube Makes it Possible to Connect to Any Data Warehouse; Conduct Live Queries in Google Sheets without Exports

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cube today announced that its universal semantic layer, Cube Cloud, now more deeply integrates with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace, bringing a single source of truth to BI and analytics programs built on the Google ecosystem. Cube's support adds to an already extensive list of integrations with leading cloud platforms and database service providers.

With this new integration, companies can deploy on their platform of choice and extend the benefits of the universal semantic layer by allowing anyone to connect to and reuse trusted data assets and perform live queries on governed data with Google Sheets—no exports needed. Live queries in Google Sheets for any cloud data warehouse enables analysts and business users to access modeled data from Cube Cloud with the introduction of Cube Cloud for Sheets, a Google Sheets Add-on.

"With an 11% share of the global cloud market, GCP is among the largest cloud computing providers in the world," said Artyom Keydunov, Co-founder and CEO of Cube. "For the many businesses that use Google ecosystem for data analysis, the Cube Cloud semantic layer is the perfect solution. To date, vendors have provided Google Sheets users with limited connectivity options. Cube Cloud now enables customers to analyze any modeled data in Google Sheets, without the hassle of exports."

Google solutions supported by Cube Cloud include Google BigQuery, Looker Studio, Google Cloud Storage, Google Compute Engine, and more. Click here for a complete list of support for GCP and Google Workspace.

Cube Cloud for Sheets (now in preview), is available from the Google Workspace Marketplace.

Learn more about Cube and Google on the Cube blog.

About Cube

Cube's universal semantic layer, Cube Cloud, helps companies manage and optimize their analytics workflow. Any data source can be optimized for performance, accuracy, and consistency before being fed into any data application: internal, external, human, or bot-facing. Cube is installed on 90,000 servers and used by 4.9 million users. Customers include 20% of the Fortune 1000. Based in San Francisco, Cube is backed by Decibel, Bain Capital Ventures, Eniac Ventures, 645 Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Betaworks. To learn more, visit cube.dev.

