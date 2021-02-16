Cube Partners with Sage to Deliver Real-Time FP&A to Strategic Finance Teams

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cube, the pioneer of next-generation FP&A technology, today announced a partnership with Sage for a best-in-class integration with Sage Intacct. The integrated cloud solution gives companies an intuitive platform to collaboratively analyze financial results and build reports, budgets, and forecasts into a single source of truth for real-time insights and analysis.

The integration seamlessly connects Sage Intacct's general ledger data to Cube's planning and analysis capabilities, giving finance professionals a comprehensive view of past, present, and expected business performance. The unparalleled flexibility of the Cube Software platform allows users to fully integrate financial and operational data with their spreadsheet of choice (including Excel and Google Sheets) or build reports and dashboards on the web.

"Getting to the insights behind the numbers is still a real challenge for Finance teams," said Christina Ross, Cube's co-founder and CEO, and a former CFO to high-growth companies. "This integration between Cube and Sage Intacct eliminates the manual data collection and transformation burden that takes time away from the strategic efforts of FP&A. Now the data flows seamlessly between Sage Intacct and Cube, giving FP&A the time to focus on collaboration, analysis, and strategic decision-making."

"Businesses depend on their finance teams now more than ever to provide strategic insights that create business advantage. That means aligning Accounting, FP&A, and Operations on data, insights, and strategic priorities. The partnership between Sage and Cube enables our joint customers to take a big step forward towards achieving that vision," said Melody Williams, Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct.

Cube's new Sage Intacct integration is available today via the Sage Intacct Marketplace .

About Cube Cube is a real-time FP&A platform that empowers strategic finance professionals to plan more, analyze smarter, and report faster. Cube automates data collection and transformation, reduces errors, and provides the instant insights needed to guide the business forward with agility and confidence. Built by Finance for Finance, Cube combines the power of enterprise cloud software with the flexibility of a spreadsheet, enabling individuals and teams to get started in just days, not months. Learn more at www.cubesoftware.com .

