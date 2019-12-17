Cubed Mobile Named a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor

KIBBUTZ EINAT, Israel, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubed Mobile has been named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Business Operations1 report.

Cubed Mobile delivers comprehensive unified corporate communication and mobile device management with complete protection, communication, and productivity in a single package. The complete workspace, encapsulated into an app, transforms any phone into a unified communication hub and mobile workspace.

The platform simplifies the corporate mobile experience and improves work-life-privacy balance by providing a self-contained, centrally managed virtual smart phone that can be installed into any device, allowing complete separation between the corporate and personal environments using separate runtime environments and phone lines.

According to the report, "the information boost from AI and ML is pivotal for successful digital transformation. Communications service providers must improve agility and create new revenue streams by exploring vendors' innovative AI/ML solutions, which may enhance service efficiency and create competitive differentiation."

Cubed Mobile accelerates workforce digital transformation by eliminating the need for employees to have a second device and/or a second SIM, creating a complete separation between personal life and work – different phone numbers, contacts, ringtones, apps, etc. The intuitive UI allows for minimal training and shallow learning-curve, all with flexibility, security and control.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner validates the out-of-the-box conceptualizing that went into designing a thorough, integrated work-life solution," said Tzachi Zack, Chief Product Officer, Cubed Mobile. "Now, everything is stacked on your mobile device, including separate environments and phone numbers for personal and business needs. It's ready to go, requiring no customization."

1Gartner "Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Business Operations," Kosei Takiishi, et al, 9 October 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cubed Mobile

Cubed Mobile combines the best of unified communications with the highest levels of mobile and endpoint device management in a single solution. SMBs and SMEs benefit from a convenient system that delivers protection, communication, and productivity in a single package. Customers include everything from small sales organizations to large-scale enterprises. For more information, visit www.cubedmobile.com.

