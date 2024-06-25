Cube's AI-Powered Universal Semantic Layer Unlocks the Value of Trusted Data

Cube unveils breakthroughs in Cube Cloud, making it easy to discover, explore, and access modeled data for everyone

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cube , providers of the universal semantic layer for every data app, announces new capabilities in Cube Cloud. Cube is a leading universal semantic layer used by 4.9 million people to unify business logic, centralize governance and security, optimize query performance, and integrate with any data endpoint. New capabilities include Semantic Catalog and AI Assistant that simplify discovery, exploration, and access to modeled data.

With these new capabilities, enterprises using Cube Cloud can extend the benefits of the universal semantic layer by allowing anyone to search and reuse connected data assets and perform natural language queries. Organizations can also increase productivity by reducing duplicate efforts to model and analyze data, improving collaboration between data engineers and data analysts, and lowering the barrier to entry for business users working with enterprise data.

"As the demand for data grows, delivering value consistently, efficiently, and at scale becomes more challenging," said Artyom Keydunov, Co-founder and CEO of Cube. "Cube Cloud's AI-driven capabilities enable more people throughout the organization to make more informed decisions and derive value from the single source of truth the universal semantic layer provides. When it comes to AI, the universal semantic layer is the critical piece of the puzzle to ensure accuracy without hallucinations."

For the first time, Cube's AI-powered universal semantic layer provides new and intuitive search and consumption experiences directly in Cube Cloud for people beyond data engineers. As a result, data analysts can interpret data consistently, while business users gain a better understanding of the data — all leading to faster, intelligence-driven decisions. The new capabilities include:

Semantic Catalog, allowing users to search a connected view of connected data assets. Users can:

Search modeled data in Cube Cloud, downstream connected BI content, and upstream tables.

Understand lineage, entities, relationships, dimensions, and metrics visually.

Explore downstream charts and dashboards across all BI platforms.

AI Assistant, empowering users to ask questions in natural language and get trusted answers. Users can:

Gain quick insights with conversational queries, powered by GenAI.

Discover available modeled data, downstream connected BI content, and upstream tables visually.

Preview charts and move into deeper exploration.

Anyone can try Cube Cloud today with the free developer instance .

About Cube

Cube's universal semantic layer, Cube Cloud, helps companies manage and optimize their analytics workflow. Any data source can be optimized for performance, accuracy, and consistency before being fed into any data application: internal, external, human, or bot-facing. Cube is installed on 90,000 servers and used by 4.9 million users. Customers include 203 companies in the Fortune 1000. Based in San Francisco, Cube is backed by Decibel, Bain Capital Ventures, Eniac Ventures, 645 Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Betaworks. To learn more, visit cube.dev .

SOURCE Cube