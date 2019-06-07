CUBEX LLC announces partnership with the Veterinary Study Group, bringing preferential services and pricing on fully integrated inventory automation to all associated practices

Automated dispensing systems—cabinets with computer-controlled drawers filled with smaller, individually locked compartments for medications—are standard-of-care in human hospitals, but have been slow to take off in animal health. That has begun to change however, as practice owners realize that missed charges, overuse, and theft of inventory can be mitigated by emerging technological solutions like CUBEX.

VSG has chosen CUBEX as a result of its ability to improve practice growth, profitability and efficiency, as well as its class-leading, bi-directional integration with most practice software systems. Many practices begin their journey to inventory automation with CUBEX Mini, a unit that's dedicated to controlled substance handling.

While VMG groups tend to consist of larger practices, Dawn Todd manages a modest hospital near Ashville, NC that's used CUBEX for nine years. "When I bought CUBEX we were a two-doctor practice, and my colleagues said I was too small to afford it," she remembered. "I used a tool called Profit Solver to assess the per-transaction cost for the system, and it came out to less than $1. We just added a dollar to our dispensing fee, and no one noticed. I think CUBEX is even more important for smaller practices, because experienced inventory managers are tough to find on a budget of 2-3% of gross."

Daniel Stobie, DVM, MS, DACVS, owner of NorthStar VETS in Robbinsville, NJ, shared a similar sentiment."CUBEX has had a very strong ROI for us," he said. "We saw a significant jump in our revenue from all of the fee capture of injectable medications, fluids, disposables, plates, screws, IV catheters, and of course pharmacy. The amount gained in fee capture far exceeded the subscription cost of CUBEX. It also allowed us to decrease our inventory on hand by almost 50%. I would highly recommend CUBEX to any colleague."

CUBEX has also announced that speakers are available to support VMG small group meetings across the country, and that VMG members will be eligible to exclusive programs and incentives as part of the agreement.

